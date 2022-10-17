Taapsee Pannu responds with a smile as paparazzo says ‘aaj chillana mat’ at Ayushmann Khurrana’s Diwali party. Watch

Taapsee Pannu has lately been making news for getting into some sort of discussion and argument with photographers. On Sunday, when Taapsee arrived for Ayushmann Khurrana’s Diwali party in Mumbai, she got into a small interaction with the paparazzi waiting there.

Taapsee arrived in a red saree, paired with a golden blouse, and had a gift in her hands. Taapsee was seen arriving for the bash in a video when a camera person requested Taapsee not to shout at them, before clicking her photos.

See in photos | Inside Ayushmann Khurrana-Tahira Kashyap’s Diwali bash

Taapsee not only smiled for the cameras but also paused to respond to a request by the media stationed outside the venue. In the video, a camera person was heard saying, “Aaj chillaana mat” (Don’t get angry today), and in reply, Taapsee smiled and said, “Aap aise harkate nahi karoge toh nahi chillaungi” (I won’t scream if you don’t misbehave with me).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Apart from Taapsee, Kartik Aaryan, Karan Johar, Kriti Sanon, Ananya Panday, Sanya Malhotra, Rajkummar Rao, Patralekhaa, Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal, Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi, Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia, Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal were also seen making an entrance at the party.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TANUJJ GARG (@tanuj.garg)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TANUJJ GARG (@tanuj.garg)

Bollywood actor Taapsee Pannu recently had a public spat with a photographer during the promotion of her film Dobaaraa. In the latest interview, the actor also denied being rude to the concerned person.

Last month, a photographer got upset with Taapsee since she didn’t stop for the pictures when she arrived for the event. He, as per Taapsee, talked to her rudely which made her angry and she told him she was following the instructions of the organisers. Further in the argument, she told him with folded hands, “It is only you who is always right and the actor is the one who is always wrong.”

Speaking with Bollywood Hungama, Taapsee shared the photographer was rude to her. “Even my parents don’t scold me in that tone. I don’t even know how to describe it to you. I was given a schedule to follow. I was doing that. Why should I be at the receiving end of this tone, as if I have committed a crime?!” she shared then.

On the work front, Taapsee will be next seen in Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan? with Pratik Gandhi, and in Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki, along with Shah Rukh Khan.