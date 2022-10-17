scorecardresearch
Monday, Oct 17, 2022

Taapsee Pannu responds with a smile as paparazzo says ‘aaj chillana mat’ at Ayushmann Khurrana’s Diwali party. Watch

Taapsee Pannu had a small interaction with the media stationed outside Ayushmann Khurrana's Diwali party on Sunday.

Taapsee Pannu at Ayushmann Khurrana's Diwali partyTaapsee Pannu was a part of Ayushmann Khurrana's Diwali party. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Taapsee Pannu has lately been making news for getting into some sort of discussion and argument with photographers. On Sunday, when Taapsee arrived for Ayushmann Khurrana’s Diwali party in Mumbai, she got into a small interaction with the paparazzi waiting there.

Taapsee arrived in a red saree, paired with a golden blouse, and had a gift in her hands. Taapsee was seen arriving for the bash in a video when a camera person requested Taapsee not to shout at them, before clicking her photos.

See in photos |Inside Ayushmann Khurrana-Tahira Kashyap’s Diwali bash

Taapsee not only smiled for the cameras but also paused to respond to a request by the media stationed outside the venue. In the video, a camera person was heard saying, “Aaj chillaana mat” (Don’t get angry today), and in reply, Taapsee smiled and said, “Aap aise harkate nahi karoge toh nahi chillaungi” (I won’t scream if you don’t misbehave with me).

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Apart from Taapsee, Kartik Aaryan, Karan Johar, Kriti Sanon, Ananya Panday, Sanya Malhotra, Rajkummar Rao, Patralekhaa, Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal, Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi, Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia, Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal were also seen making an entrance at the party.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by TANUJJ GARG (@tanuj.garg)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by TANUJJ GARG (@tanuj.garg)

Bollywood actor Taapsee Pannu recently had a public spat with a photographer during the promotion of her film Dobaaraa. In the latest interview, the actor also denied being rude to the concerned person.

Last month, a photographer got upset with Taapsee since she didn’t stop for the pictures when she arrived for the event. He, as per Taapsee, talked to her rudely which made her angry and she told him she was following the instructions of the organisers. Further in the argument, she told him with folded hands, “It is only you who is always right and the actor is the one who is always wrong.”

Speaking with Bollywood Hungama, Taapsee shared the photographer was rude to her. “Even my parents don’t scold me in that tone. I don’t even know how to describe it to you. I was given a schedule to follow. I was doing that. Why should I be at the receiving end of this tone, as if I have committed a crime?!” she shared then.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Mother’s ambulance bill to towels, UK visa to daily expenses: Railway PSU...Premium
Mother’s ambulance bill to towels, UK visa to daily expenses: Railway PSU...
Jitendra Singh at Idea Exchange: ‘Gone are days when CBI was a caged parr...Premium
Jitendra Singh at Idea Exchange: ‘Gone are days when CBI was a caged parr...
Ashok Gulati writes: Balancing climate change and global nutritionPremium
Ashok Gulati writes: Balancing climate change and global nutrition
Dominance and its discontentsPremium
Dominance and its discontents

On the work front, Taapsee will be next seen in Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan? with Pratik Gandhi, and in Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki, along with Shah Rukh Khan.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 17-10-2022 at 06:16:27 pm
Next Story

Delhi Police detain AAP MP Sanjay Singh, several MLAs from CBI HQ for ‘violating’ Section 144

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Sanjay Kapoor cuts a grand photo-cake in Dubai on 60th birthday
Sanjay Kapoor cuts a grand photo-cake in Dubai on 60th birthday
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Oct 17: Latest News
Advertisement