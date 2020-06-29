Taapsee Pannu, Vir Das, Renuka Shahane raise concerns about ‘insane’ electricity bills

Taapsee Pannu has tweeted against the sudden rise in her electricity bill. Taapsee Pannu has tweeted against the sudden rise in her electricity bill.

Bollywood stars Taapsee Pannu, Neha Dhupia, Vir Das and Renuka Shahane have raised concerns over the unbelievable surge in their electricity bills during the lockdown. The artistes join growing voices of the general public troubled by the ‘inflated’ bills.

Alongside the screenshot of her bill from April to June, Taapsee wondered how she was supposed to make sense of the jump from Rs 3,000-4000 in the first two months to Rs 36,000 in the current month.

“Three months of lockdown and I wonder what appliance(s) I have newly used or bought in the apartment only last month to have such an insane rise in my electricity bill. @Adani_Elec_Mum what kind of power are you charging us for?” the Thappad actor wrote on Twitter.

3 months of lockdown and I wonder what appliance(s) I have newly used or bought in the apartment only last month to have such an insane rise in my electricity bill. @Adani_Elec_Mum what kind of POWER r u charging us for? pic.twitter.com/jZMMoxDMgj — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) June 28, 2020

In another tweet, Taapsee Pannu shared said she received a bill of Rs 8,640 for an apartment, which is not in use.

“And this one is for an apartment where no one stays and it’s only visited once in a week for cleaning purpose @Adani_Elec_Mum. I am now worried if someone is actually using the apartment without our knowledge and you have helped us uncover the reality,” read her tweet.

Replying to Taapsee, actor Pulkit Samrat shared his woes, saying he received a bill of Rs 30,000.

Actor Renuka Shahane wondered how her bill of Rs 5,510 in May surged to Rs 29,700 in June.

“Dear @Adani_Elec_Mum I got a bill of Rs5510/= on the 9th of May while in June I got a bill of Rs 29,700 combining May and June where you’ve charged me Rs 18, 080 for the month of May. How did Rs.5510/= become Rs.18080/?” she tweeted.

Dear @Adani_Elec_Mum I got a bill of Rs5510/= on the 9th of May while in June I got a bill of Rs 29,700 combining May & June where you’ve charged me Rs 18080 for the month of May. How did Rs.5510/= become Rs.18080/=? pic.twitter.com/64zlmNe8Qo — Renuka Shahane (@renukash) June 28, 2020

Filmmaker Bejoy Nambiar “vented” his frustration over the rise in his electricity bill. “I am just joining the bandwagon to vent my frustration against @Adani_Elec_Mum. Without a single new appliance being bought & barely using air conditioning – my bill for this month has TRIPLED!”

As Vir Das asked Twitterati if they were also getting an “electricity bill that is triple what they usually pay,” Bollywood stars like Neha Dhupia, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Amyra Dastur, Dino Morea shared their similar experiences.

“Omg yes! And I freaking shifted to my mom and dads house in April! They’ve been charging my flat which I haven’t lived in for 3 months, double of what I would pay actually living there! Mine is BEST. Do you know how to stop this nonsense?” Amyra replied.

