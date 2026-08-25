‘Why don’t you let this matter end?’: Taapsee reacts to Kangana question at Gandhari event

As Taapsee Pannu gears up for the release of Gandhari, her long-standing feud with Kangana Ranaut once again came up during the film’s promotions. At the Gandhari trailer preview on Tuesday, she was asked about the actor-turned-politician’s recent comments about her. The Naam Shabana actor said their feud would have ended long ago if people had stopped asking them about it. Taapsee also said that people seem to enjoy the feud, which is why questions about it continue to come up.

“Aap khatam kyun nahi hone dete yeh baat? Koi question puchna hum dono se band karega jab yeh wala, toh yeh issue bhi khatam ho jayega. (Why don’t you let this matter end? The issue will also come to an end when all of you stop asking the two of us questions about it),” she told reporters at the event.

“Aap sab logon ko maza aa raha hai yeh sab dekh ke, isiliye wahi sawaal puch rahe hain. Aise sawaal puchna agar aap band kar dete, toh yeh baat kab ki khatam ho jati (You are all enjoying watching this unfold, which is why you keep asking the same questions. If you stopped asking such questions, this matter would have ended long ago),” Taapsee added.

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Taapsee Pannu’s comment about Kangana Ranaut

The latest war of words between the actors began when Taapsee Pannu was asked about her long-standing differences with Kangana Ranaut. In response, she said they have never met in person and suggested that Kangana’s words are a reflection of her upbringing.

“I haven’t met her. I didn’t meet her before when these so-called issues started. I haven’t met her now as well. My opinion on her is reflective of my upbringing and my way of talking, my way of perceiving things and hers. She stands by hers. So, I think that’s enough for everybody to look at and decide who comes from where,” said Pannu.

Kangana Ranaut’s remarks

Post Taapsee Pannu’s ‘upbringing’ remark, Kangana Ranaut took to her Instagram Stories to relaunch her “sasti copy” offensive against the Baby actor.

In a now-deleted Instagram Story, Kangana wrote, “One sasti copy is out and about with her upcoming B-grade film, but as usual, the only headline point with the media is Kangana Ranaut, but today, she crossed all limits, shamelessly ridiculing my upbringing/parents.”

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“I think all parents do their best, and I never bring any parents in to any argument, but today, I also want to ask her parents why they couldn’t birth someone original like my parents did? Why a cheap, sasti copy? I feel sorry for your efforts,” added Kangana.

Also Read: ‘Budget of female-led film is very less’: Taapsee Pannu reveals challenge behind Gandhari

Kangana Ranaut and Taapsee Pannu’s feud

The feud between Kangana Ranaut and Taapsee Pannu started back in 2019, when Taapsee praised the trailer of Kangana’s black comedy Judgementall Hai Kya on social media. While appreciating the trailer, Taapsee did not mention Kangana by name.

That omission riled up Kangana’s sister and then-manager Rangoloi Chandel, who took a dig at the actor by calling her a “sasti copy” (cheap copy) of Kangana. Taapsee later responded to the remark, saying that Kangana did not have “copyright” over curly hair or outspoken opinions. She also jokingly called herself “sasti”, pointing out that Kangana was the highest-paid female actor in India at the time.