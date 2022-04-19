Taapsee Pannu quotes Shah Rukh Khan’s dialogue from Om Shanti Om after Dunki announcement: ‘A superstar once said…’

Actor Taapsee Pannu is on cloud nine after bagging Rajkumar Hirani’s next film, Dunki, where she stars alongside Shah Rukh Khan. In a Twitter post, the Looop Lapeta actor mentioned that it took her ten years to reach this state in her career.

Quoting Shah Rukh Khan’s iconic ‘kaaynat’ dialogue from Om Shanti Om, she said that it was all due to her hard work and perseverance. Taapsee made her Bollywood debut with the film Chashme Badoor in 2013, and later gained acclaim for her performances in films like Baby, Pink, and Mulk.

Taapsee wrote, “Yes it’s hard to make it till here, n it’s harder when u r all by yourself but then a superstar once said “अगर किसी चीज को शिद्दत से चाहो तो पूरी कायनात तुम्हे उससे मिलाने में लग जाती है” cheers to honesty, hard work and perseverance. Almost 10 साल लगे but finally “All is Well.” (If there is something you want with your whole heart, then the universe helps you to attain that goal).

Much to the excitement of fans, SRK announced his film Dunki with Hirani on Tuesday. He took to Twitter and called the 3 Idiots director his Santa Claus.

He wrote, “Dear @RajkumarHirani sir, Aap toh Mere Santa Claus nikle. Aap shuru karo main time pe pahunch jaunga. actually main toh set par hi rehne lagunga. Feeling humbled & excited to finally work with you. Bringing to you all #Dunki in cinemas on 22nd December 2023.” He also shared an announcement video along with his tweet. The video has SRK and Hirani talking about Dunki which will have comedy, emotion and romance, but minus SRK’s signature pose. In the video, the actor joked that he will happily chop off his arms to work with the director.

2023 seems to be the year of Shah Rukh Khan, as Pathaan will release in January, and Dunki in December.