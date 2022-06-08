Taapsee Pannu pens emotional note as Mithali Raj retires from international cricket: ‘Taught me resilience, perseverance’

Actor Taapsee Pannu on Wednesday penned an emotional note for Indian cricketer Mithali Raj, who announced her retirement from all forms of international cricket. Mithali Raj took to her Instagram account and shared a note, which read, “Today is the day I retire from all forms of international cricket.”

She added, “I feel now is the perfect time to call curtains on my playing career as the team is in capable hands of some very talented young players and the future of Indian cricket is bright.” Taapsee, who will be playing Mithali Raj in her biopic Shabaash Mithu, took to Instagram and mentioned the cricketer’s achievements. “Some personalities and their achievements are gender agnostic,” she wrote and spoke about how she changed people’s perspective towards the game.

“There are cricketers who have records under their name. There are cricketers who have tremendous fan following. here are cricketers who inspire you and make you believe that if they can so can you. And then there’s Mithali who did all of this in her classic graceful style and also changed the game of cricket where the presence of women in concerned. Not just in our country but she will be remembered for her contribution to women’s cricket across the globe,” Taapsee said in a statement, adding that she feels “fortunate” to have received an opportunity to play her on screen in Srijit Mukerji directorial.

She concluded, “I just got too fortunate as a fan who got to live her glorious journey of 23 years for a bit on camera which taught me so much about resilience and perseverance . She is truly a legend we can never thank enough.”

Shabaash Mithu will make its debut in theatres on July 15. The film marks Taapsee’s first theatrical release post her 2020 movie Thappad.