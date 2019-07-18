Taapsee Pannu on Mission Mangal: We have fictionalised the story a bit

Taapsee Pannu will soon be seen as a scientist in upcoming film Mission Mangal. The Saand Ki Aankh actor plays the navigation and communication lead as India launches its Mars mission. At the trailer launch of Mission Mangal on Thursday, Taapsee shared that the real-life incident grabbed her attention in 2014 when India’s Mars Orbiter Mission (MOM) was successfully completed.

Taapsee shared, “When it (MOM) actually happened, I remember one line that ‘India sent its satellite to Mars in one-third of the budget of the film Gravity. That stuck with me.” Akshay Kumar said at the trailer launch that the Mangalyaan mission cost Rs 450 crores.

In the film, Taapsee Pannu plays a scientist who is ably supported by the team and her family. Her husband’s role is played by Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub and we see a glimpse of him in the trailer as well.

Taapsee agreed that since they were making a 2-hour film, they had to fictionalise some elements of the real-life story. She said, “We, for sure, can’t show all the achievements of those female scientists because it is just a two-hour film. And we have to fictionalise a bit.”

Mission Mangal features an ensemble cast comprising of Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, Sonakshi Sinha, Nithya Menen, Kirti Kulhari, H. G. Dattatreya and Sharman Joshi.

Directed by Jagan Shakti and produced by Cape of Good Films, Fox Star Studios and Hope Productions, the film is scheduled to release on August 15.