Taapsee Pannu on Kangana Ranaut’s absence on Twitter: ‘She’s too irrelevant for me’

Kangana Ranaut has often taken a jibe on Taapsee Pannu while speaking about the culture of nepotism in Bollywood. Her sister Rangoli Chandel too has left mean comments on Pannu’s social media posts, be it Twitter or Instagram. She once even called her a ‘sasti copy’ of her sister Kangana. But, the Thappad actor feels ‘indifferent’ towards anything that Kangana says or does as she is ‘too irrelevant’ for her.

In a recent interview, Pannu made it clear that the Manikarnika star will always be only a colleague and nothing more. For her, Kangana’s presence or absence on Twitter doesn’t matter to her. “No, I don’t miss her. I didn’t miss her, or want her, also before. She’s too irrelevant for me, in my personal life. She’s an actor, she’s a colleague in that respect. But more than that, she doesn’t hold any relevance in my life,” the actor told Hindustan Times.

Pannu believes she doesn’t even hate Kangana as that is also an emotion that comes from the heart. She said, “I don’t have any feelings for her, good or bad. And I think hate and love both come from the heart. If you hate someone, it comes from the heart. But the worst is when you don’t care, when you’re indifferent towards that person, when that person doesn’t hold any value or relevance in your life. I think that’s the worst feeling a person can have for the other. And that is that, so it doesn’t matter to me.”

In one of her TV interviews, Kangana called Taapsee Pannu “B Grade actress” and “needy outsider”. She even said that the Pannu always try to ‘impersonate her’. In one of her tweets, Kangana wrote, “She is a true fan, dedicated her whole existence to study and impersonate me to the point of dessolution it is rather impressive, also no other female superstar has taken over pop culture the way I have I am the most mimicked superstar after Mr Bachchan.” However, Pannu refused to get into the mud-slinging and calling names as she told Mumbai Mirror, “I didn’t want to engage in a word battle because I would not be able to match their language.”

Taapsee Pannu, whose Haseen Dillruba is releasing on Netflix on July 2, has other movies like Rashmi Rocket, Looop Lapeta, Dobaara, Shabaash Mithu and Jana Gana Mana in her kitty.