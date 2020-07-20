Not battling each other but fighting for a system to co-exist: Taapsee Pannu on insider vs outsider debate

Taapsee Pannu weighs in on the insider vs outsider debate. (Photo: Taapsee Pannu/Instagram) Taapsee Pannu weighs in on the insider vs outsider debate. (Photo: Taapsee Pannu/Instagram)

Actor Taapsee Pannu, who has always been vocal about the struggles of outsiders in the Hindi film industry, says that the ultimate battle for all artistes is towards creating a more equal, fair system.

Taapsee found herself at the receiving end of Kangana Ranaut’s harsh comments in a TV interview, wherein the Judgementall Hai Kya actor called her and Swara Bhasker “B Grade actresses” and “needy outsiders.”

The Thappad star, who has been responding to the remarks on social media, on Monday tweeted about the need for co-existence of actors from film families and “outsiders”. Taapsee’s tweet came as a response to a filmmaker’s post, which lauded her and Swara for “standing up against hate without being hateful.”

Before that there is someone trying to use divide n rule policy in the film industry. Yes there are differences between ppl born with pedigree n the ‘outsiders’ but we aren’t battling each other we are battling for a BETTER SYSTEM TO CO EXIST not by mud slinging n name calling! https://t.co/Q1WXo4Qi21 — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) July 20, 2020

Quoting her tweet, Swara Bhasker wrote, “Word.” Huma Qureshi lauded Taapsee for her comment and tweeted, “Absolutely! Create a better eco-system + pull each other up to change the game. No hate please. Amen.”

The insider vs outsider debate, which became mainstream in 2017 after Kangana Ranaut called filmmaker Karan Johar the “flagbearer of nepotism”, intensified after actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death by suicide on June 14.

