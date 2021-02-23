‘Some collaborations deserve to be repeated’: Taapsee Pannu on her #DobaaraaSeries with Anurag Kashyap and Sunir Kheterpal

Actor Taapsee Pannu on Tuesday took to Instagram to express happiness about reuniting with producer Sunir Kheterpal in Dobaaraa. The duo had previously delivered 2019 hit film Badla.

Titled “#DobaaraaSeries”, Taapsee shared a click with Sunir Kheterpal from the sets of their new movie. In her caption, she revealed how the producer paid heed to her request to replace a male lead in Badla with a female one. Taapsee had shared screen space with Amitabh Bachchan in Badla, a mystery thriller directed by Sujoy Ghosh.

Taapsee wrote in the post, “My #DobaaraaSeries some collaborations deserve to be repeated. Coz he had the rare courage to say yes to my bizarre request to flip the male character written originally in Badla to female when everyone around was busy doing it the other way round and a producer could easily pitch it to a male star and safeguard his Risk quotient before release itself. P.S- also he got me for a ‘steal price’ so I’m making sure I compensate that cost in multiple films we will work together on! @sunirkheterpal 🙌🏼 cheers to bossing you #Dobaaraa”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taapsee Pannu (@taapsee)

Taapsee Pannu began shooting for Dobaaraa on Monday. Touted to be a new age thriller, it is directed by Anurag Kashyap, with whom she had collaborated in Manmarziyaan (2018).

Sharing a picture with Anurag Kashyap from the film’s set on Instagram, Taapsee she wrote, “Ready to create more memories because we were running out of Manmarziyaan stories to tell… @anuragkashyap10 let’s do this #Dobaaraa”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taapsee Pannu (@taapsee)

Earlier this month the makers of the film had shared an intriguing teaser of Dobaaraa featuring Taapse Pannu, to announce the film.

Dobaaraa, produced by Ekta Kapoor’s Cult Movies, Sunir Kheterpal’s Athena and Gaurav Bose’s The Vermillion World Production, will hit theatres later this year.