scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, February 23, 2021
Latest news

‘Some collaborations deserve to be repeated’: Taapsee Pannu on her #DobaaraaSeries with Anurag Kashyap and Sunir Kheterpal

Taapsee Pannu expressed happiness about reuniting with director Anurag Kashyap and producer Sunir Kheterpal in her upcoming film, Dobaaraa.

By: Entertainment Desk | Mumbai |
February 23, 2021 11:41:51 am
Taapsee Pannu- Anurag Kahsyap- Sunir Khetarpal- DobaaraaTaapsee Pannu reunites with director Anurag Kashyap and producer Sunir Khetarpal in Dobaaraa. (Photo: Tapsee Pannu/Instagram)

Actor Taapsee Pannu on Tuesday took to Instagram to express happiness about reuniting with producer Sunir Kheterpal in Dobaaraa. The duo had previously delivered 2019 hit film Badla.

Titled “#DobaaraaSeries”, Taapsee shared a click with Sunir Kheterpal from the sets of their new movie. In her caption, she revealed how the producer paid heed to her request to replace a male lead in Badla with a female one. Taapsee had shared screen space with Amitabh Bachchan in Badla, a mystery thriller directed by Sujoy Ghosh.

Taapsee wrote in the post, “My #DobaaraaSeries some collaborations deserve to be repeated. Coz he had the rare courage to say yes to my bizarre request to flip the male character written originally in Badla to female when everyone around was busy doing it the other way round and a producer could easily pitch it to a male star and safeguard his Risk quotient before release itself. P.S- also he got me for a ‘steal price’ so I’m making sure I compensate that cost in multiple films we will work together on! @sunirkheterpal 🙌🏼 cheers to bossing you #Dobaaraa”

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Taapsee Pannu (@taapsee)

Taapsee Pannu began shooting for Dobaaraa on Monday. Touted to be a new age thriller, it is directed by Anurag Kashyap, with whom she had collaborated in Manmarziyaan (2018).

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Sharing a picture with Anurag Kashyap from the film’s set on Instagram, Taapsee she wrote, “Ready to create more memories because we were running out of Manmarziyaan stories to tell… @anuragkashyap10 let’s do this #Dobaaraa”.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Taapsee Pannu (@taapsee)

 

Earlier this month the makers of the film had shared an intriguing teaser of Dobaaraa featuring Taapse Pannu, to announce the film.

Also read |Taapsee Pannu and Anurag Kashyap join forces Dobaaraa for ‘one of its kind thriller’
Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more

Dobaaraa, produced by Ekta Kapoor’s Cult Movies, Sunir Kheterpal’s Athena and Gaurav Bose’s The Vermillion World Production, will hit theatres later this year.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

Rubina Dilaik, Kartik Aaryan, Gauahar Khan
10 celebrity photos you should not miss today

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Feb 23: Latest News

Advertisement