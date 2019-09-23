Taapsee Pannu on Saand Ki Aankh: Will be proud of showing it to my children one day

Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar released the trailer of their upcoming film Saand Ki Aankh in Mumbai today. The film, which is based on the life of elderly sharpshooters Chandro and Prakashi Tomar, is set to release on Diwali this year.

Talking about doing the film, Taapsee said her primary reason was that she wanted to do a movie “where two heroines work together with equal roles”.

“Bhumi and I believed in the script and our roles so much that we never had a moment of insecurity.” Taapsee said.

Speaking further about why this film is special for her, she said, “When Tushar (Hiranandani, director) narrated the story to me, I had tears in my eyes so many times. So within ten seconds I said yes because I think both the dadis (Chandro and Prakashi Tomar) are big heroes for the entire nation to look up to. For me though, I had a very very personal and emotional reason to do the film, I just couldn’t stop thinking about my mother when I was hearing the story. For me this story is about those women who have lived their life before marriage following the instructions of their parents, and after marriage they lived according to their husband’s wishes. They then had kids and lived for them, but never lived their lives for themselves.”

Mission Mangal actor also spoke on how she wants to dedicate this film to her mother, and would be proud to show it to her children in the future.

She added, “My mother is sixty right now, so this is really special because at this age, I feel like telling her that I want to be a reason for her to live the way she wanted to, for a change. I dedicate this movie to my mother. This is a film that I will be proud of showing to my children one day.”

About releasing a female led film on Diwali, Taapsee said, “I think this is the first time we are having an all women film releasing on Diwali. We pray to Goddess Lakshmi on the festival, I hope you all give our film a chance too and watch it with your families on Diwali.”

Saand Ki Aankh has been helmed by Tushar Hiranandani and produced by Anurag Kashyap.

Also starring Prakash Jha, Viineet Kumar and Shaad Randhawa, Saand Ki Aankh will release this on October 25.