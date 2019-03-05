Have you seen these videos of Taapsee Pannu, Nick Jonas and Alia Bhatt?

From Taapsee Pannu to Alia Bhatt, celebrities shared videos on their respective social media handles. Here is a look into what they shared today:

Sharing the video, Taapsee Pannu wrote, “Here’s an ode to the great poet Dr. Harivansh Rai Bachchan. Just like there’s a Gudiya in a gudiya, is there another layer in each of Naina’s sach? The truth will be revealed on 8th March 2018.”

Later, Amitabh Bachchan shared the same video on his social media accounts. Sharing more details about the video, Big B wrote, “I was sitting with the marketing of the film BADLA .. when it occurred to me to design this promo .. in Babuji’s words, in the style of its recital and in the construct of its music, by my constants .. the very talented Rohan-Vinayak”

Street Dancer 3D actors Nora Fatehi and Varun Dhawan are extremely active on Instagram.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor attended Kumbh Mela on Monday evening to launch the logo of Brahmastra.

Nick Jonas shared the director’s cut of Jonas Brothers’ new single “Sucker”, which also features Priyanka Chopra and Sophie Turner.

He captioned the video as, “Thought we’d give you guys a little something extra 😏 Here’s the directors cut for the #SuckerVideo!! Thank you @anthonymandler for bringing this video to life 🍭 @jonasbrothers”