Taapsee Pannu takes us inside her new house, says ‘Pannu Pind is ready for house warming’

Actor Taapsee Pannu took the mammoth task of setting up a new floor of her house through the challenging 2020, and now that it is ready, she’s all kicked about moving into her latest abode. Taapsee might be busy hopping on projects, one after another, she took time off her shoots to give a glimpse into the new extension of her house, which she refers to as “Pannu Pind”.

In an Instagram post, Taapsee on Thursday announced that the place was ready for a house warming. Her caption read, “It’s been an ordeal to get this apartment ready through the challenging 2020. Finally #PannuPind is ready for house warming. It is going to begin with the mandatory sound check with my favourite playlist. Coz we like to shake up our guests a little bit 😜 #HomeIsHappiness #BeautifulHouse #BeautifulSound #Soundbar #SoundCheck”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taapsee Pannu (@taapsee)

Dressed in white herself, Taapsee is seen posing in front of her curtains, hinting at the calming vibes and old world charm of her new apartment.

Celebs and her friends from the industry including Tisca Chopra, Rakul Preet Singh, Angad Bedi, Ronnie Lahiri, Atul Kasbekar and others wished the actor on her new house.

Her Rashmi Rocket co-star Priyanshu Painyuli wrote, “Arey finally congratulations. Toh kab hai phir house warming party?” In her reply, Taapsee wrote, “As soon as I’m back in that house.” Scam 1992 star Shreya Dhanwanthary commented, “Congratulations! This is massive,” and Taapsee wrote back to her, “Massive achievement to get it done after all the delays!”

Lakshmi Manchu said, “This time you show me your cooking skills. Congratulations and many blessings for your new house darling… Can’t wait to see it.” Taapsee replied to her, “That’s one thing I detest doing at home. Majboori of food lovers during lockdown.”

Check out how Taapsee Pannu’s house looked from inside previously.

Taapsee’s previous floor had a European inspired décor, with pastel colours and brunch-vibes. She seems to have changed the look and feel of new extension completely this time.

Taapsee is currently busy with the shooting of Dobaaraa. She also has movies like Looop Lapeta, Shabaash Mithu, Haseen Dilruba and Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan, among others in her kitty.