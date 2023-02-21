Taapsee Pannu reveals the secret to her nine-year relationship with Mathias Boe: ‘Never shied away from owning it up’

Taapsee Pannu has been open about her relationship with former badminton player Mathias Boe for a few years now. When asked about her plans of getting married to her longtime beau, the actor said that she is in no hurry to get married.

In a chat with The Times of India, the actor said that most of her contemporaries “met their better halves after I started dating the person I am still dating.” She added, “Yes, it’s been really long and it’s the same person that I have been dating, thankfully. It is not like I have ever shied away from owning up to it.”

Taapsee said that her relationship started in the early days of her career and at that time, she wanted to speak more about her career and not focus on the conversation around her relationship.

She added that neither of them are into PDA and are not “trying to run away from accepting our relationship.” “Thankfully, we end up finding time for each other and that has helped this long-distance relationship work for over nine years now,” she said.

On the work front, Taapsee was last seen in Blurr, directed Ajay Bahl. The film is currently streaming on Zee5. Her upcoming films include Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan, Dunki, and Phir Aayi Haseen Dillruba.