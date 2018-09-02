Taapsee Pannu on Manmarziyaan character Rumi: She is all heart

Taapsee Pannu will be sharing the screen space with Abhishek Bachchan and Vicky Kaushal in Manmarziyaan. Taapsee Pannu will be sharing the screen space with Abhishek Bachchan and Vicky Kaushal in Manmarziyaan.

Taapsee Pannu believes it is very difficult to define her character from upcoming film Manmazriyaan. The actor says her character Rumi is “someone you cannot live without” but is also the most difficult person to be with.

“It’s very very difficult to define Rumi. I will not get into that. I just say one thing for Rumi. She is someone you cannot do without but when you are with her, she is probably the most difficult person to be with. She speaks before she thinks. I think that’s what it is like. Whatever will be in her heart will be on her face and will be what you hear,” Taapsee said in a making of Manmarziyaan video.

The actor further said, “When someone like Anurag believes that you are the perfect bet and he wants you but no one else to do the character, any actor would feel at the top of the world.”

When Abhishek Bachchan was asked about Rumi, he said, “Taapsee doesn’t really need to act when she has to be Rumi. It’s just her. I just knew she would be brilliant.”

On the other hand, Vicky remarked Taapsee is as crazy as Rumi. “Taapsee is Rumi. Taapsee is as crazy as Rumi. She is a very spontaneous actor. When you work with her, you don’t know how she is going to deliver her dialogues, which makes you alive as an actor,” Vicky said in the behind-the-scenes video.

Directed by Anurag Kashyap, Manmarziyaan stars Vicky, Abhishek and Taapsee in the lead roles. Produced by Aanand L Rai, the film heads to theatres on September 14.

