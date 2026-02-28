Taapsee Pannu reveals male actors have refused to work with her, says people spread rumours that she is ‘difficult to work with’

Like in her films, Taapsee Pannu is never afraid to speak her mind in real life too. While this has gotten her into trouble a few times, in a recent interaction, Taapsee answered whether it has also led to a loss of work opportunities for her. In a new interview, Taapsee admitted that sometimes, she loses out on a few opportunities even before she gets them, because people have already made up their mind about her.

She told Hindustan Times, “I honestly didn’t get to know about it firsthand. I might have, but that, you know, it doesn’t come to you. It just gets like, someone is like, ‘No, no, I don’t want to work with her because so and so reason.’ And then, you know, the thing never reached you itself, so you don’t get to know about it. ” Taapsee further added that at times, lead actors do not want to work with her. “What I get to know about, is, only things like, sometimes the hero doesn’t want you to be in the film. I think everybody knows, heroes decide… In a film that has a hero-heroine, most of the times, unless you have a director who is like the biggest star… Because some directors are star directors, and when they say they want someone, they want to take someone.”