Taapsee Pannu reveals male actors have refused to work with her, says people spread rumours that she is ‘difficult to work with’
Taapsee Pannu revealed that in the past, some male actors have refused to work with her as they often have the power to cast the female actor.
Like in her films, Taapsee Pannu is never afraid to speak her mind in real life too. While this has gotten her into trouble a few times, in a recent interaction, Taapsee answered whether it has also led to a loss of work opportunities for her. In a new interview, Taapsee admitted that sometimes, she loses out on a few opportunities even before she gets them, because people have already made up their mind about her.
She told Hindustan Times, “I honestly didn’t get to know about it firsthand. I might have, but that, you know, it doesn’t come to you. It just gets like, someone is like, ‘No, no, I don’t want to work with her because so and so reason.’ And then, you know, the thing never reached you itself, so you don’t get to know about it. ” Taapsee further added that at times, lead actors do not want to work with her. “What I get to know about, is, only things like, sometimes the hero doesn’t want you to be in the film. I think everybody knows, heroes decide… In a film that has a hero-heroine, most of the times, unless you have a director who is like the biggest star… Because some directors are star directors, and when they say they want someone, they want to take someone.”
Sharing how she was surprised when she was cast opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Dunki, she said, “So like, for example, when Raju sir wanted me in the film (Dunki), I was in the film. It might just be a big shock for everybody because I’m not in the quintessential circuit of, you know, those kind of films or, or Shah Rukh sir’s regular pair onscreen. So it was a pretty shock, big shock for a lot of people, I feel. But that was because the director was so sure that he wanted me.”
Taapsee also mentioned that many of her directors have worked with her numerous times, unlike the notion that is created about her that suggests that she is difficult to work with. “I sometimes hear that I’m a little too difficult to work with, and I fail to understand that because anyone who opens my filmography can see it that the directors who worked with me have repeated me, and that cannot happen with someone who is difficult to work with. Nobody wants trouble again and again. The people who have not worked with me are the ones who say that because they probably don’t know me, and I’m not a very social person. So I can’t go out there to show up how I really am. So I think I let my work do the talking, which is slightly harder route, but I think I’m saner that way,” she said.
Taapsee’s recent film Assi is currently running in theatres. The film is directed by Anubhav Sinha and also stars Kani Kasturi in a lead role.
