Taapsee on Saand Ki Aankh casting: Did we ask the same question to Aamir in 3 Idiots?

After the makers released the trailer of Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar starrer Saand Ki Aankh on Monday, the promo invited some backlash for the age-inappropriate casting and make-up used on the lead actors to make them look old. The actors play the world’s oldest sharpshooters in the Tushar Hiranandani directorial.

After receiving criticism, Taapsee on Tuesday took to Twitter to share a lengthy post where she pointed out how no one had raised fingers on Anupam Kher’s look in Saaransh or Aamir Khan’s casting as a college student in 3 Idiots.

“I wonder…I just wonder…do we ever want to embrace the positivity or just keep latching onto negativity and glorifying it to save our lack of risk-taking tendencies. Have we really lost our shoulder along with our spine to support people who venture out of their comfort zone to bring about a change???? Or it’s just reserved for 2 females at relatively nascent stage of their career who venture out to do something, which we were told, most of the people turned down?” read a section of her post.

I hope and can only hope this will answer the question once n for all coz honestly now it’s getting boring for us to repeat ourselves.

So all you lovely people here goes my RESPONSE –#SaandKiAankh pic.twitter.com/guldaTWaks — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) September 24, 2019

“Did we ask the same question when we all loved what Anupam Kher did in Saaransh? Did we question when Nargis Dutt played mother to Sunil Dutt? Did we question John Travolta for playing a woman in Hairspray? Did we question Eddie Murphy for playing a white Jewish man in Coming to America? Did we question when Aamir Khan played a college kid in 3 Idiots? And in the future, are we going to question Ayushmann Khurrana for playing a gay man in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan? Or are these lovely allegations and questions only reserved for us???” the actor added.

Taapsee ended the note by thanking everyone for paying attention to a film ‘with a big heart’ and asked everyone to watch Saand Ki Aankh in theaters.

Bankrolled by Anurag Kashyap, Saand Ki Aankh will release this Diwali.