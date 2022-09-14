Taapsee Pannu loses her cool at a reporter who asked her about Dobaraa’s failure, tells him not to shout: ‘Thodi research karke aana’

Actor Taapsee Pannu got into a war of words with a reporter when she was addressing the media on the red carpet of the OTT Play Awards 2022. She lost her cool after the reporter asked her about her latest release, Dobaaraa’s failure. She told the person to do some research before asking her a question.

In a video, which was shared on social media, a person from behind the camera asked Taapsee about the ‘negative campaign‘ that ran around her film Dobaaraa. In response, she asked, “Kaunsi film ke against nahi chalaya gaya (Which film was spared)?” When the person didn’t answer Taapsee’s question and continued to ask his question, the actor told him, “Aap mere sawaal ka jawab de dijiye, main aapke sawal ka jawab de dungi. Kaunsi film ke saath nahi chalaya gaya (You answer my question and I’ll answer yours. Tell me which film was spared)?”

Then the person told Taapsee that even film critics ran a ‘negative campaign’ against Dobaaraa. This made Taapsee tell him to come prepared before asking her a question next time. “Sir, thodi research karke aana merse question poochne se pehle, please (Please do some research before asking me a question),” she was heard saying.

When the man raised his voice, Taapsee told him, “Chillao mat bhai, fir ye logg bolte hain actors ko tameez nahi hai (Don’t shout. Then you will say actors have no manners).”

Recently, Taapsee had another experience with a paparazzo who was upset with her for not stopping for a photo-op at Dobaara’s promotional event. Reacting to the incident, Taapsee had told Bollywood Hungama, “We are not morons. We are not illiterates to lose our cool on video without reason. I refuse to accept I was disrespectful to anyone. I was calm I kept smiling respectfully although that gentleman did not respect me at all.”

At the OTT Play Awards 2022, Taapsee won the award for Best Actor Female – Popular (Film) for her performance in the Netflix film Haseen Dilruba.