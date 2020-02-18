Taapsee Pannu to star in Hindi remake of Run Lola Run

Taapsee Pannu has announced her next project titled Looop Lapeta. (Photo: Taapsee Pannu/Instagram) Taapsee Pannu has announced her next project titled Looop Lapeta. (Photo: Taapsee Pannu/Instagram)

Taapsee Pannu is on a roll at the moment. After announcing projects like Shabaash Mithu, Haseen Dilruba and Rashmi Rocket, the actor has announced her new film titled Looop Lapeta.

Looop Lapeta is the Hindi remake of 1998 German film Run Lola Run. The film is being directed by Aakash Bhatia and stars Tahir Raj Bhasin alongside Pannu.

Taapsee Pannu shared on Instagram, “Right, so here’s yet another announcement from my stable. I’m on a roll. Or shall I say in a loop? Stoked to announce Sony Picture India and Ellipsis Entertainment’s crazy thriller-comedy, “LOOOP LAPETA”, an adaptation of the cult classic “Run Lola Run.” Looking forward to the roller-coaster with my director Aakash Bhatia, my co-star, Tahir Raj Bhasin and the amazing folks at Ellipsis Entertainment (Tanuj, Atul) and Sony! Mark your calendar for 29th Jan, 2021!”

Run Lola Run was considered a milestone in German cinema and has since received worldwide appreciation. The original film is a thriller that unfolds in parallel timelines. Run Lola Run was screened at Sundance, Venice and various other film festivals and won big in Germany at various award shows.

Looop Lapeta is being described as a ‘new-age thriller-comedy’. It is produced by Sony Pictures Films India, Tanuj Garg, Atul Kasbekar and Aayush Maheshwari.

Looop Lapeta is scheduled to release on January 29, 2021.

