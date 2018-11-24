Taapsee Pannu is Kritika Agarwal in Mission Mangal, see photo

After winning hearts in Manmarziyaan and Mulk recently, Taapsee Pannu has moved on to her next project, Mission Mangal. The actor has started shooting for the Jagan Shakti directorial which has been bankrolled by Fox Star Studios and PadMan director R Balki. The movie also stars Akshay Kumar, Sonakshi Sinha, Vidya Balan, Sharman Joshi, Kirti Kulhari and Nithya Menen in crucial roles.

Advertising

Without revealing her face, Taapsee shared a photo from the sets of the film on social media. Clad in a yellow saree, in the photo, the actor seems to be reading the notes for the shoot. Along with the picture, she wrote, “Kritika Agarwal, Navigation and Communication Department, reporting on duty 💁🏻‍♀️”.

Sonakshi Sinha also shared a photo of the film’s clapboard. Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan have reportedly started working on the film. Akshay announced the film earlier this month. Sharing the photo of the entire cast of the movie, the actor wrote, “Proud and excited to bring the story of India’s Mars Mission, #MissionMangal to you. Coincidentally the mission was launched on this very date, 5th Nov. 2013. Meet the team and do share your best wishes for our shubh mangal journey. Shoot begins soon 🙏🏻 @foxstarhindi.”

And what a wonderful day to start this new journey….. the journey to Mars ….. joining #MissionMangal today ☺️ — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) November 23, 2018

Mission Mangal is expected to release on Independence Day 2019. Earlier it was Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor starrer Brahmastra which was scheduled to have the Independence Day release, but now it has been postponed till Christmas 2019.