Taapsee Pannu says she never ‘clashed’ with Kangana Ranaut despite being called ‘B-grade actor’: ‘I’m open to being friends’

Taapsee Pannu recently addressed her old feud with Kangana Ranaut,where at one point, Taapsee was called Kangana’s ‘sasti copy’. Talking about the same, Taapsee dismissed reports of a rift with Kangana and said that she never “clashed” with her. However, she admitted that someone may have benefited from their public jabs at each other during that period.

Speaking on Shubhankar Mishra’s YouTube channel, Taapsee opened up about the time Kangana’s sister Rangoli Chandel had called her “Kangana’s sasti copy.” She said, “I don’t know if I ever fought. A fight happens when two people clash. I never clashed. You tell me — have I ever said even a single line against her? Her sister called me a ‘cheap copy.’ She said that since I don’t earn as much money as her, that makes me cheap. If she is such a brilliant actress, I have no problem being called her copy. You can take out any statement of mine – I haven’t said anything against her.”