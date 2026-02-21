Taapsee Pannu says she never ‘clashed’ with Kangana Ranaut despite being called ‘B-grade actor’: ‘I’m open to being friends’

Taapsee Pannu dismissed reports of a rift with Kangana Ranaut and said that she never 'clashed' with her.

By: Entertainment Desk
3 min readChennaiFeb 21, 2026 06:11 PM IST
Taapsee PannuTaapsee Pannu says she never 'clashed' with Kangana Ranaut. (Photo: Kangana Ranaut, Taapsee Pannu/Instagram)
Taapsee Pannu recently addressed her old feud with Kangana Ranaut,where at one point, Taapsee was called Kangana’s ‘sasti copy’. Talking about the same, Taapsee dismissed reports of a rift with Kangana and said that she never “clashed” with her. However, she admitted that someone may have benefited from their public jabs at each other during that period.

Speaking on Shubhankar Mishra’s YouTube channel, Taapsee opened up about the time Kangana’s sister Rangoli Chandel had called her “Kangana’s sasti copy.” She said, “I don’t know if I ever fought. A fight happens when two people clash. I never clashed. You tell me — have I ever said even a single line against her? Her sister called me a ‘cheap copy.’ She said that since I don’t earn as much money as her, that makes me cheap. If she is such a brilliant actress, I have no problem being called her copy. You can take out any statement of mine – I haven’t said anything against her.”

Taapsee was also questioned about how she and Kangana had different takes on star kids getting preference in the industry and how their perceived fight might have benefited one or more parties. Responding to this, she said, “I don’t know about them, but someone or the other must have benefited in some way. Like I said, from my side, there was never any fight. But I do feel that someone must have gained from it.” Declaring that she is ready to bury the hatchet between them, Taapsee added, “I am open to being friends.”

Kangana and Taapsee were involved in a public social media war in 2020. During that time, Kangana had called Taapsee and Swara Bhasker “B Grade actresses” and “needy outsiders.” Responding to the remarks, Taapsee had tweeted, “Before that there is someone trying to use divide n rule policy in the film industry. Yes, there are differences between people born with pedigree and the ‘outsiders’ but we aren’t battling each other we are battling for a better system to co-exist not by mudslinging and name-calling.”

