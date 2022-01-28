Taapsee Pannu is making so much money, ‘ginne ka time nahi hai’, jokes Kapil Sharma

Taapsee Pannu and her Looop Lapeta co-star Tahir Raj Bhasin will visit The Kapil Sharma Show to promote the Netflix film. Sony Entertainment Television on Friday shared a new promo video for the episode, which shows the comedian interacting with his guests in his usual fast-talking interacting manner.

After dancing with Kiku Sharda, who appeared as his Damodar Jethmalani character, Taapsee and Tahir took their seats as Kapil chatted with them. Narrating the premise of Looop Lapeta, he said in Hindi, “In this film, Taapsee has to arrange for Rs 50 lakh in 50 minutes. Who is that person, Taapsee, that you’ll turn to if you found yourself in a situation like this in real life?” Taapsee replied, “I think I’ll call my father in that situation, because only he’ll know if I even have Rs 50 lakh!”

Kapil shot back, “Paisa kamaayi jaa rahi hain, ginne ka time nahi hai bhaisaab (She’s making so much money, she doesn’t have the time to count it).” Taapsee hung her head as she laughed in embarrassment.

This is Taapsee’s fourth streaming release in a row, following Haseen Dillruba, Annabelle Sethupathi and Rashmi Rocket. Tahir has also had a busy last few months, which saw the release of 83, in which he played former cricketer Sunil Gavaskar; the Netflix series Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhein, and the Voot Select series Ranjish Hi Sahi, in which he played a film director based on Mahesh Bhatt.

Looop Lapeta is a remake of the 1998 German film Run Lola Run. It was intended for a theatrical release, but was moved to streaming in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Kapil himself made his streaming debut on Friday, with his Netflix standup special I’m Not Done Yet.