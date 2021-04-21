Taapsee Pannu is glad she stayed on Twitter, ‘the most toxic platform of social media’, for this reason

Taapsee Pannu took to Twitter to appreciate Twitterati helping one another as India fights the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. (Photo: Taapsee Pannu/Instagram)

Taapsee Pannu took to Twitter late Tuesday night to appreciate Twitterati as her timeline is filled with people extending support as India fights the second wave of Covid-19 pandemic. Taapsee tweeted that she doesn’t regret being on Twitter even after it being “one of the most toxic platforms of social media”.

“There was something in me that made me stay here inspite of being one of the most toxic platforms of social media. Seeing the timeline filled with support being asked and selfless/agenda free help being offered makes me believe in the power of intuition once again. Beautiful (sic), Taapee wrote.”

There was something in me that made me stay here inspite of being one of the most toxic platforms of social media. Seeing the timeline filled with support being asked and selfless/agenda free help being offered makes me believe in the power of intuition once again. Beautiful 👏🏼 — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) April 20, 2021

As many states including Maharashtra, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi are reporting a surge in coronavirus and shortage of oxygen and medicines, many Twitter users have been sharing collated resource banks of dealers, NGO’s, hospitals in their region. Many users have also been offering food for the needy and helping one another find beds as many hospitals in the country have run out of bed for infected patients in the second wave of the pandemic.

Dear Taapsee, last year u people help so many people & no doubt about it’s it’s incredible effort , today the country face a more dangerous virus so my request to you all celebrities please come forward and help the poor people of the country.. — M.🏹 (@MalikMunawwar) April 20, 2021

Just as the actor tweeted about the ongoing situation and how people have come forward to support the needy, some Twitter users appealed to her and other celebrities to extend help to people who need it. Last year when the pandemic had hit India for the fist time, many celebrities had donated generously for PM CARES fund and Maharashtra Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.