Taapsee Pannu: ‘Hindi cinema is more about cleavage, South cinema is about the navel’

Taapsee Pannu speaks candidly about on-set awkwardness, item song culture, and the double standards baked into Indian film industries.

By: Entertainment Desk
3 min readHyderabadFeb 22, 2026 10:23 AM IST
Taapsee PannuTaapsee Pannu, who made her acting debut in the 2010 Telugu film Jhummandi Naadam, has spoken candidly about on-set culture in South Indian cinema
Make us preferred source on Google

Actor Taapsee Pannu has worked in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi and Malayalam cinema. She has been on those sets, done those songs, and navigated those conversations. In a recent interview, she reflected on everything from her middle-class upbringing in Delhi to her latest film Assi. During the conversation with Shubhankar Mishra, she also addressed a topic that is seldom discussed openly: the culture surrounding female bodies on Indian film sets.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW VIDEO

When asked about why Bhojpuri and South Indian cinema seem so focused on the navel in song sequences, Pannu answered, “I’m also trying to understand. It’s not that item songs in Hindi cinema don’t focus on it, but it’s not as much as in South Cinema. Hindi cinema is more about cleavage.”

Taapsee Pannu went on to recall something more specific, a behind-the-scenes reality that most film conversations skip over entirely.

“In the South, they are often asked to wear a padded bra. And the problem is, who does the director even tell on set?” She described the chain of communication that typically follows: director to assistant director, AD to styling team, styling team to the hair and wardrobe women, and finally to the actress herself. “Imagine how embarrassing it would be. You’re shooting a song, someone gets up in the middle, walks off, everyone knows exactly what’s happening. All the men are sitting there, watching what looks different when you come back.”

Also Read: ‘I attempted suicide twice’: Toxic, KGF composer Ravi Basrur reveals how a stranger’s keyboard and Rs 35,000 saved his life

This is not the first time Taapsee Pannu has spoken about South cinema’s preoccupation with the midriff. In an earlier interview, she described how the filmmaker who launched her was known for conveying a heroine’s sensuality specifically through the midriff. The actor recalled a coconut was thrown at her midriff on set. “I don’t know what’s sensuous about a coconut hitting my midriff,” she said, laughing.

That comment went viral. Telugu audiences felt the remark was dismissive of a celebrated filmmaker and his body of work. Pannu had to then respond with a public apology. “I didn’t intend to hurt anyone,” she said in a video message, adding, “I wanted to make fun of myself and how my debut film happened to me. It took me a little while to understand that what I said was wrong. I really want to apologise if I hurt anyone’s sentiments.”

Story continues below this ad

The filmmaker in question was K Raghavendra Rao, one of Telugu cinema’s most prominent directors, whose films across four decades have featured a distinctive visual style.

Before Bollywood, Taapsee Pannu was a South Indian actress. She made her debut with the Telugu film Jhummandi Naadam (2010), a musical drama in which she starred opposite Manoj Manchu. It was a proper industry entry, not a brief South detour but the beginning of a multi-year career across Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam productions. She was a working South Indian actress before Baby (2015) and Pink (2016) changed the conversation around her in Hindi cinema. So her observations about South film sets are not secondhand.

Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Entertainment
From Oscar winner to watch vlogger: Russell Crowe flexes a $40,000 Tiffany Rolex and the 007 piece that gave him a ‘psychological edge’
Russell Crowe watch collection
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma pose with paps at Mumbai airport, cricketer says ‘Plane won’t wait for us’. Watch videos
virat anushka
Sunil Grover on going viral with his acts on The Great Indian Kapil Show: 'I only know about viral that I get twice a year'
Sunil Grover
Rajpal Yadav says 'no one is above the law' days after getting out of prison
Rajpal Yadav
Advertisement
PHOTOS
film in 2026
From Dhurandhar 2 to Pati Patni Aur Woh Do: Big-ticket films in the coming months
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
SIR second phase, electorate shrinks, SIR of electoral roll, nationwide SIR, Special Intensive Revision (SIR), Assembly elections, Assembly polls, nationwide Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls, nationwide SIR of of electoral rolls, Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls, SIR of of electoral rolls, Election Commission, Election Commission of India, Indian express news, current affairs
In SIR second phase, electorate shrinks by 1.7 cr across 9 states, UTs
The declaration sets a number of voluntary frameworks and platforms that countries have said they will participate in, to share AI resources, use cases, and expertise, among other things
Delhi declaration: Focus on democratising AI, US & China among 88 signatories
Russell Crowe watch collection
From Oscar winner to watch vlogger: Russell Crowe flexes a $40,000 Tiffany Rolex and the 007 piece that gave him a ‘psychological edge’
virat anushka
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma pose with paps at Mumbai airport, cricketer says ‘Plane won’t wait for us’. Watch videos
Khan Sir dance with JEE mains students viral video
‘Selection wala dance’: Khan Sir’s viral celebration with JEE Main toppers wins hearts online
Asha Sharma Microsoft XBOX CEO
Who is Asha Sharma? New Indian-origin Microsoft Xbox head promising no ‘soulless AI slop’ in games
Ajay Sharma Jammu and Kashmir coach Ranji trophy
The rebirth of Ajay Sharma: How a Delhi cricketer found redemption coaching J&K to their first-ever Ranji Trophy final
Sohaib Khan, Sohaib Khan profile, who is Sohaib Khan, T20 World Cup, icc t20 world cup, Kothi Kings Cricket Club, uae Canada T20 World Cup match, Indian express news, current affairs
From Gaya village to the world stage: UAE's T20 World Cup star Sohaib Khan’s rise gives hope to Kothi’s boys
artificial intelligence, Narendra Modi, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, chatgpt, Sam Altman, AI Impact Summit, AI Summit, 2026 AI Summit, machine thinking, Indian express news, current affairs
We need to be wary about getting too carried away by success of AI Impact Summit
Trump
How will Trump's new 10% tariffs work and what's next for the world?
Shilpa Shetty stability drill
'Strength without control is incomplete': Shilpa Shetty throws a contralateral stability drill challenge for stability, inner thigh engagement
Salesforce
‘SaaS is dead’ is counterfactual, ask us again in 10 years: Salesforce execs amid AI Summit 2026
Must Read
The rebirth of Ajay Sharma: How a Delhi cricketer found redemption coaching J&K to their first-ever Ranji Trophy final
Ajay Sharma Jammu and Kashmir coach Ranji trophy
From Gaya village to the world stage: UAE's T20 World Cup star Sohaib Khan’s rise gives hope to Kothi’s boys
Sohaib Khan, Sohaib Khan profile, who is Sohaib Khan, T20 World Cup, icc t20 world cup, Kothi Kings Cricket Club, uae Canada T20 World Cup match, Indian express news, current affairs
Suryakumar Yadav smiles, but India’s batting bomb waits: South Africa test looms in T20 World Cup defence
India vs South Africa T20 World Cup Super 8
‘SaaS is dead’ is counterfactual, ask us again in 10 years: Salesforce execs amid AI Summit 2026
Salesforce
‘India is poised to lead global AI adoption’: OpenAI Chief Economist Ronnie Chatterji
Ronnie Chatterji, OpenAI’s Chief Economist, emphasises a data-driven approach to understanding AI’s economic impact. (Express Image/OpenAI)
Digital arrest scams: Why are they still so rampant despite awareness?
Experts say psychological manipulation, not lack of awareness, fuels the rise of digital scams.
'Strength without control is incomplete': Shilpa Shetty throws a contralateral stability drill challenge for stability, inner thigh engagement
Shilpa Shetty stability drill
Advertisement
Feb 22: Latest News
Advertisement