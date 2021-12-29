Taapsee Pannu ‘didn’t care’ who the hero in Haseen Dillruba was, Konkona Sensharma says ‘and it’s such a good actor’ Vikrant Massey

Actor Taapsee Pannu has said that she wasn’t the first choice for Haseen Dillruba before, but in a new interview, she spoke about why other actresses turned down the role. Taapsee appeared on a special actors’ roundtable for Netflix, moderated by former journalist Rajeev Masand, when she said that unlike the actresses who passed on the project, she didn’t ‘care’ about who her male co-star in the film would be. She was joined by Raveena Tandon, Konkona Sensharma, Adarsh Gourav, Tovino Thomas, and Sanya Malhotra.

Taapsee narrated the story of how she was cast in the film, written by Kanika Dhillon and directed by Vinil Mathew. She said that Kanika didn’t approach her with the story initially because she felt that it would be too similar to the kind of roles that Taapsee had already done. But some time later, she called for a hush-hush meeting with with the actor, where they discussed Haseen Dillruba.

The actor said that she was ‘very happy’ about getting a role that others had passed on, because she really ‘wanted to do it’. When she ‘heard’ the script, she was confused as to why ‘anyone would would say no’ to it. Raveena Tandon, chimed in: “I was just going to ask you, how could anyone say no to that?” Raveena also asked Taapsee to reveal the names of the actors who had turned down the film.

Taapsee said that she didn’t have any particulars, but she could tell them ‘the reasons why others probably said no’. She said that they were concerned about the lead character being ‘too grey, not likeable’, or asked questions like, ‘Who’s the hero?’ She added, “I was like, ‘Dude, it’s Haseen Dillruba.’ I don’t care about who the hero is. So, yeah, those were the kind of questions because of which others didn’t work out, and thank God for that.”

Then, Konkona said, “And the hero is such a good actor,” and Taapsee added, “Yeah, Vikrant! I was like, ‘Look at the hero’.” Vikrant played the lead role in Konkona’s directorial debut, A Death in the Gunj.

Haseen Dillruba was released on Netflix in July, and received mixed reviews from critics. It was the first among a string of direct-to-digital releases for Taapsee, who also appeared in Annabelle Sethupathi on Disney+ Hotstar and Rashmi Rocket on ZEE5. She will return to Netflix with the upcoming Looop Lapeta, which is a Hindi remake of Run Lola Run.