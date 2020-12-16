Taapsee Pannu gives sneak peek into grueling training for Rashmi Rocket, watch video

Taapsee Pannu plays an athlete in Rashmi Rocket.

Actor Taapsee Pannu on Wednesday shared a video of her intense physical training for her upcoming sports drama Rashmi Rocket, where she plays an athlete.

In the clip posted on her Instagram handle, Taapsee is seen describing her journey on the film – from being unable to run to hitting the gym to build stamina. The video begins with the actor talking about the third day of her shoot, where her body “couldn’t take it anymore.”

“It was painful. My body couldn’t take it anymore. I just couldn’t run anymore. I had to stop the shoot for a while just to be able to walk. For this film, I needed to hit the gym,” she says.

As I finish the last athletic training for #RashmiRocket today here’s the journey I was waiting to share with you all….

If it makes you curious then the transformation was worth it :) #MelwynCrasto#MunmunGaneriwal #PrachiShah#SujeetKargutkar pic.twitter.com/7pIHX2IoFD — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) December 16, 2020

Taapsee Pannu wrote alongside the video that she has finally reached the end of her athletic training and teased her fans that she would share the “full journey” on Thursday.

“As I finish the last athletic training today for #RashmiRocket here’s the journey I was waiting to share with you all…. Or rather a glimpse of it. If it makes you curious then the transformation was worth it. The full journey tomorrow,” she wrote.

Taapsee Pannu has been shooting for Rashmi Rocket for over a month now. The Akarsh Khurana directorial also stars Priyanshu Painyuli and Abhishek Banerjee.

