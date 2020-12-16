scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, December 16, 2020
Top news

Taapsee Pannu gives sneak peek into grueling training for Rashmi Rocket, watch video

Bollywood actor Taapsee Pannu has been shooting for Rashmi Rocket for over a month now.

Written by Priyanka Sharma | Mumbai | December 16, 2020 12:13:21 pm
taapsee pannu rashmi rocket training videoTaapsee Pannu plays an athlete in Rashmi Rocket.

Actor Taapsee Pannu on Wednesday shared a video of her intense physical training for her upcoming sports drama Rashmi Rocket, where she plays an athlete.

In the clip posted on her Instagram handle, Taapsee is seen describing her journey on the film – from being unable to run to hitting the gym to build stamina. The video begins with the actor talking about the third day of her shoot, where her body “couldn’t take it anymore.”

“It was painful. My body couldn’t take it anymore. I just couldn’t run anymore. I had to stop the shoot for a while just to be able to walk. For this film, I needed to hit the gym,” she says.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Taapsee Pannu wrote alongside the video that she has finally reached the end of her athletic training and teased her fans that she would share the “full journey” on Thursday.

Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more

“As I finish the last athletic training today for #RashmiRocket here’s the journey I was waiting to share with you all…. Or rather a glimpse of it. If it makes you curious then the transformation was worth it. The full journey tomorrow,” she wrote.

Taapsee Pannu has been shooting for Rashmi Rocket for over a month now. The Akarsh Khurana directorial also stars Priyanshu Painyuli and Abhishek Banerjee.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

himanshi khurana birthday photos
Himanshi Khurana shares photos from birthday celebration

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Dec 16: Latest News

Advertisement