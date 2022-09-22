scorecardresearch
Taapsee Pannu gets upset as she’s asked about Raju Srivastava by paparazzi: ‘Piche hatiye’

Taapsee Pannu lost her cool when she was surrounded by paparazzi who crowded her and attempted to question her about Raju Srivastava's demise.

taapsee pannuTaapsee Pannu recently lost it again at paps. (Photo: Taapsee/Instagram)

Actor Taapsee Pannu is once again making news for losing her cool at some members of paparazzi after they crowded her as she left a venue, and attempted to ask her about the death of beloved comedian Raju Srivastava.

In a video shared by a paparazzo account, the actor seemed flustered as she tried to part the crowd in order to leave. In the clip, one person can be heard asking her to comment about the death of comedian Raju Srivastava, in which she says, “Aare bhai sahab, aap ek minute, aap ek minute. Aap hatiye, aap aese mat kariye, thoda hatiye, thoda hatiye, piche hatiye” (One minute, just give me a minute. Please step back, do not behave in this fashion. Make way and please move aside).

Also Read |Gauri Khan reveals the dating advice she would give son Aryan Khan: ‘Date as many girls as you want, till you decide…’

After saying a quiet thank you, she quickly makes her way out of the crowd. While some in the comments section thought that the photographers were unnecessarily hounding Taapsee, a few others were of the opinion that she was making a big deal of nothing. One person commented, “Stop hounding her like this, you guys are going over the board now.” Another wrote, “Where’s her security? Poor girl she’s handling even her security and yet you guys are bombarding her for no reason!!!!” While yet another person mentioned, “Why do you guys give so much attention to her? Please stop, so much attitude!”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Not too long ago, Taapsee had gotten upset when a media person had commented that her last movie Dobaaraa had received negative feedback. “Chillao mat bhai, phir ye log bolege actors to tameez nahi hai (Don’t scream. Then you’ll say actors don’t have manners).” When a journalist questioned Taapsee about the alleged ‘negative campaign’ against Dobaaraa, she responded quickly saying, “Kis film ke against nahi chalaya gaya?” (Which film did not have a campaign running against it?).

On the work front, Taapsee is currently looking forward to Blurr, and the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Dunki, directed by Rajkumar Hirani.

