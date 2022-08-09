Taapsee Pannu folds hands after argument with paparazzi, says ‘Actor hi hamesha galat hota hai’. Watch video

August 9, 2022 8:56:41 am
Bollywood actor Taapsee Pannu lost her cool at a promotional event for her upcoming film Dobaaraa. She got into an argument with the paparazzi stationed outside the venue after they requested her to stop for photographs, and when she didn’t, told her that they had been waiting for the past two hours.
A video of Taapsee being confronted by the paparazzi has surfaced on social media. In the video, as she is walking inside the venue, photographers can be heard saying, “Taapsee ji, rukiye (Taapsee ji, wait)”, “do ghante se ruke hain taapsee ji (we have been waiting for the past two hours)” and “aap ruk kyun nahi rahi hain, taapsee ji (why aren’t you stopping)?”
After ignoring them for a few moments, Taapsee finally stopped and responded. She first told them that she isn’t stopping because she has an event to attend. When the photographers told her they, too, have been waiting for two hours, she retorted, “Yaar daant kyun rahe ho? Isme meri kya galti hai? Mereko kyun sunaa rahe ho? (Why are you yelling at me? What is my fault)?”
She further said, “Mujhe jo bola gaya main kar rahi hoon. (I am doing whatever I have been asked to do). Please talk to me respectfully, I am just doing my work. I have arrived on time at every place I have been asked to. You will talk to me respectfully, I will also speak to you respectfully.” When one of the photographers told her that he had talked to her respectfully, the actor disagreed.
She told him in Hindi, “The camera is on me. If it would have been on you, you would have known how you have talked. It is only you who is always right and the actor is the one who is always wrong.” After saying this, she folded her hands and asked the paparazzi to take her pictures. During the heated moment, Taapsee had her co-actor Pavail Gulati standing beside her.
Taapsee Pannu and Pavail Gulati’s film Dobaaraa, helmed by Anurag Kashyap, will hit the screens on August 19.
