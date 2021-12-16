Taapsee Pannu finds it ‘weird’ when actors don’t watch each other’s work, says she ‘lives out of a delusional bubble’

Actor Taapsee Pannu said she makes sure she’s well versed about the recent work of her contemporaries, especially if she ever has to share the stage with them. She said that she finds it ‘weird’ when other actors don’t do that.

In a deleted snippet from the recent Film Companion retrospective on the best performances of 2021, Taapsee said, “I do watch everyone’s work. I’ve gone on these kind of gatherings and I find it very weird when actors come and say ‘I’ve not seen your work, your film, but we’re here discussing each other’s films.’ I honestly try to watch everyone’s film who I’m on the table with. Because it’s sheer respect. And I know I’ll get inspired for something or the other. That film might work, might not work. But there will surely be something in it that will trigger something in me–maybe what I should do or maybe what I should not do. Either way, but I’ll learn something for sure.”

Taapsee Pannu was joined on the panel by Vicky Kaushal, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Sidharth Malhotra, Adarsh Gourav and Sanya Malhotra. She added that likes observing the world around her to better her craft. “Living out of a delusional bubble is something I practice to better my craft,” the actor said.

“I make certain boundaries in a certain direction, and leave it open on the other side so that I’m living life in real. I don’t have guards protecting me from reality of life because I’m a public figure. So that I can live life with no filters to observe people in real, feel moments in real,” Taapsee added.

Taapsee Pannu had a busy year with projects such as Haseen Dillruba, Rashmi Rocket and Tamil film Annabelle Sethupathi, all of which released on streaming platforms. She has Looop Lapeta, Dobaaraa, Shabaash Mithu, Mishan Impossible, Blurr and Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan lined up for release next year.