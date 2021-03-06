Taapsee Pannu ends silence on IT raids: ‘3 days of intense search of 3 things primarily’

Actor Taapsee Pannu has tweeted for the first time after the Income Tax Department began raiding entities connected to her and filmmaker Anurag Kashyap as well as his partners in the production house Phantom Films. The raids started on March 3.

Taking to Twitter, the actor wrote, “3 days of intense search of 3 things primarily. 1. The keys of the “alleged” bungalow that I apparently own in Paris. Because summer holidays are around the corner. 2. The “alleged” receipt worth 5 crores to frame n keep for future pitching coz I’ve been refused that money before 😡 3. My memory of 2013 raid that happened with me according to our honourable finance minister 🙏🏼.”

The series of tweets came after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Friday that the same persons were raided in 2013 as well, but it did not lead to an outcry like in the present case. Political leaders and celebs had responded to the IT raids, including Rahul Gandhi, RJD and the Shiv Sena.

“First of all, I am not commenting on any A or B individual. (But) since the names were taken, (I want to say) the very same names were raided in 2013,” the minister said in an interaction with media, adding, it “wasn’t an issue (in 2013). It’s an issue now.”

Taapsee’s boyfriend Mathias Boe had also tweeted in this regard on Friday, addressing Union minister Kiren Rijiju. “Finding myself in a bit of turmoil. Representing Flag of India for the first time as a coach for some great athletes, meanwhile I-T department is raiding Taapsee’s houses back home, putting unnecessary stress on her family, especially her parents. @KirenRijiju please do something,” he had written. In a terse reply, the minister had advised him to focus on his “professional duties” as the matter is not their domain.

The Income Tax raids on Taapsee, Anurag and his other partners, who launched the now-shuttered Phantom Films, began on March 3. Raids were carried out across 30 locations in Mumbai and Pune. Reliance Entertainment group CEO Shibhasish Sarkar and some executives of celebrity and talent management companies KWAN and Exceed were also covered.