Thursday, August 11, 2022

Anurag Kashyap on claims that ‘Bollywood is sinking’: ‘Country is sinking, and you’re talking about Bollywood’

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap and actor Taapsee Pannu discussed Bollywood's unlucky streak ahead of the release of their upcoming film Dobaaraa.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
August 11, 2022 12:26:21 pm
Anurag KashyapAnurag Kashyap is directing Taapsee Pannu in Dobaaraa. (Photo: Instagram/Taapsee Pannu)

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap and actor Taapsee Pannu reacted to Bollywood’s unlucky streak at the box office and the constant boycott calls surrounding big-budget films such as Laal Singh Chaddha and Raksha Bandhan. Taapsee joked that she would feel rather left out if their upcoming Dobaaraa isn’t boycotted as well.

Speaking to India Today, Taapsee said, “Humari picture boycott nahin kiya, toh we’ll feel out of place. Toh please boycott karte rehna. We should be in the league of Laal Singh Chaddha and Raksha Bandhan, and in the league of the films that are being boycotted. We are also a part of Bollywood, we don’t want to feel out of place.” Anurag Kashyap joking wondered if those who participate in boycott trends even watch films in theatres, or if they simply download them illegally.

Reacting to the refrain that Bollywood is sinking, Anurag said, “The country is sinking. Duniya sink kar rahi hai, and you’re talking about Bollywood. There’s a heat wave in Europe, and the whole world is sinking, the ice caps are melting, and so you won’t see Maldives in a while.” He added that he will continue doing his work till the world goes up in flames.

Asked why Bollywood films aren’t working at the box office, Anurag said, “We’re just not reaching out. Sometimes even the good films have not worked, who knows? If everyone had the formula, we would be Ambanis right now.” He said that one can’t predict the performance of a film.

Taapsee countered the argument that Bollywood filmmakers need to think outside the box by saying that Dobaaraa has a completely novel concept. “Now we’ve made a film on time travel. Let’s see how many people come. Now people can’t say we didn’t make an out-of-the-box film,” she said.

Anurag and Taapsee had previously collaborated on Manmarziyaan, which received critical acclaim, but did not perform well at the box office. Taapsee said, “This entire fan club for Manmarziyaan, I want to ask them why didn’t they come to the theatres, the world would have been different for us.” Anurag added, “My film is always a blockbuster after four years. But this time, I hope Dobaaraa is a success on release.”

Dobaaraa is a remake of the Spanish film Mirage, and will release in theatres on August 19.

First published on: 11-08-2022 at 12:26:21 pm

