Taapsee Pannu collaborates with Pavail Gulati for Dobaaraa, says ‘this is a chance to mend his mistake’

Taapsee Pannu and Pavail Gulati were last seen in 2020 release Thappad. (Photo: Taapsee Pannu/Instagram)

Taapsee Pannu welcomed Pavail Gulati to the team of her upcoming thriller Dobaaraa. Sharing a photo on Instagram, Taapsee wrote, “My last of the #DobaaraaSeries coz some collaborations deserve to be repeated. Since this man had some u finished business in Thappad so this is a chance to mend his mistake @pavailgulati Today exactly after ONE YEAR of #Thappad , I can Only hope he doesn’t lose the woman #dobaaraa P.S- let’s see in which parallel universe we were meant to be.”

Pavail, who shared the screen space with Taapsee in Thappad, shared the same picture on Instagram with a caption that read, “This is going to be super special cause it’s happening #Dobaaraa. To my solid rock @taapsee ill try and be nicer this time. @anuragkashyap10 you know what you mean to me.”

Dobaaraa marks Pannu’s third collaboration with Anurag Kashyap after 2018 hit Manmarziyaan and biographical drama Saand Ki Aankh, which had the filmmaker on board as producer. Do Baaraa is backed by Ekta Kapoor’s Cult Movies, a new division under her Balaji Telefilms banner.

On Sunday, Taapsee also celebrated a year of Thappad. She shared a video that features some stand out on-set and on-screen moments of the film. Sharing the video on Instagram, Taapsee wrote, “1 year of gratitude. One year of Thappad. Cheers to “Respect and happiness.”

Apart from Dobaaraa, Taapsee has Loop Lapeta, an official Hindi adaptation of German film Run Lola Run in her kitty. She will also be seen in Haseen Dilruba, Shabbash Mithu and Rocket Rashmi.