Taapsee Pannu celebrates Rashmi Rocket’s success: ‘A heartfelt thank you for recognising our efforts’

Taapsee Pannu is on cloud nine as her recent release Rashmi Rocket is receiving overwhelming response since its release. The actor on Sunday shared a picture of herself in which she is seen smiling looking at her phone. Sharing the picture, Taapsee mentioned that the picture is her mood since the film dropped on ZEE5. “Been just like this… smiling away reading all your beautiful messages since the film dropped on @zee5,” she expressed, adding, “A heartfelt thank you to you all for recognising our efforts. We always wished this film travels to each n every corner of this country and something children can watch with their families because of the larger issue at heart. I’m glad we all connected via Rashmi. Keep the love coming , it becomes a source of motivation to keep pushing the boundaries.”

Rashmi Rocket, directed by Akarsh Khurrana, features Taapsee as a sprinter who gets banned from the sport due to high testosterone levels after she is forced to undertake a gender test. She challenges India’s athletics association and takes the legal route to win back her lost respect and identity.

In an interview with indianexpress.com, Taapsee that even she was unaware about gender testing. “I was shocked that despite personally loving sports, I was unaware about gender testing. I did Google search and found out this really happens. So many female athletes get banned and also end up damaging their life in so many ways. There’s so much social shaming that happens. I realised it’s a story that hasn’t been told in mainstream and I knew it’ll hit hard.”

The film has also been receiving rave reviews from film critics. The Indian Express’ film critic Shubhra Gupta called Rashmi Rocket “a rooted story” and gave it 2.5 stars. “The film yo-yos between keeping it real and maintaining its dramatic pitch. The places where Pannu is believable make us believe too. The race-track sequences in which her Rashmi looks super fit and raring to go are arresting, but there are other places where Pannu lets the effort show. Priyanshu Painyuli, who plays an army man and Rashmi’s partner who always has her back, is rock solid. Abhishek Banerjee’s committed advocate who takes up Rashmi’s cause, catches our eye too, even if his character is made to do the occasional silly thing,” she wrote in her review.

Rashmi Rocket is currently streaming on ZEE5.