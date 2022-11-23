scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Nov 23, 2022

Taapsee Pannu’s Blurr to release on ZEE5 next month

Taapsee Pannu-starrer Blurr chronicles the story of a woman "caught up in unavoidable circumstances".

Taapsee PannuPoster of Taapsee Pannu from Blurr. (Photo: taapsee/Twitter)

Taapsee Pannu-starrer psychological thriller Blurr will have a direct-to-digital release on ZEE5, the makers announced on Wednesday. Also starring Gulshan Devaiah, the film is directed by Ajay Bahl, known for movies such as BA Pass and Section 375.

Blurr marks Pannu’s film project as a producer under her banner Outsiders Films. Pannu, who was last seen in edgy time-travel thriller Dobaaraa, took to Twitter to share the release announcement.

“There’s always more than what meets the eye! #BlurrOnZEE5 premieres 9th December,” she captioned the motion poster of the upcoming film.

Penned by Pawan Sony and Bahl, Blurr chronicles the story of a woman “caught up in unavoidable circumstances”. The movie, shot extensively in Nainital, is also produced by Zee Studios and Echelon Productions.

First published on: 23-11-2022 at 01:34:23 pm
