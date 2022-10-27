Taapsee Pannu blocked from entering her car by paparazzi, snaps, ‘Attack mat karo’

Actor Taapsee Pannu, who has had run-ins with the paparazzi on numerous occasions in recent weeks, was once again caught on camera, losing her cool. Taapsee sternly asked photographers to not block the door of her car to take pictures of her, and a video of the exchange has been shared online.

It shows Taapsee entering her car, and being thronged by a crowd of photographers. “Oh my God. Oh my God. Attack mat karo mere pe (Don’t attack me). Phir bolte ho ‘chillate hai’ (Then you will say ‘she screams’),” the actor said. Noticing that she cannot close the door because it is being blocked by photographers. “Aise mat karo (Don’t do this),” she says in the video, as a photographer asks her to hang on for a second.

Taapsee lost her patience with the paparazzi some weeks ago, when she was asked to comment about comedian Raju Srivastava’s death. In a separate incident, she snapped at the paparazzi after they confronted her about not posing for pictures at an event, even though they had been waiting for her for hours. “Yaar daant kyun rahe ho? Isme meri kya galti hai? Mereko kyun sunaa rahe ho? (Why are you yelling at me? What is my fault)?” she had asked them.

The actor responded to a question about her relationship with the paparazzi, and that incident in particular, in an interview with Bollywood Hungama. She said, “Even my parents don’t scold me in that tone. I don’t even know how to describe it to you. I was given a schedule to follow. I was doing that. Why should I be at the receiving end of this tone, as if I have committed a crime? We are not morons. We are not illiterates to lose our cool on video without reason. I refuse to accept I was disrespectful to anyone. I was calm I kept smiling respectfully although that gentleman did not respect me at all. He kept making faces at me and he talked to me in a very derogatory tone. I did not want to retaliate. I folded my hands and accepted whatever he had to say.”

Taapsee was last seen in the sci-fi drama Dobaaraa, directed by Anurag Kashyap. It recently debuted on streaming after tanking at the box office.