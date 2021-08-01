Taapsee Pannu on turning 34: ‘I’ve become more rational and better at handling problems in life’

Taapsee Pannu says working on her birthday while filming for her home production Blurr is a good change. The actor, who’s always considered August 1 as her ‘personal national holiday’ rang in her birthday this year on the film set in the presence of sisters Shagun Pannu and Evania Pannu.

Sharing how her birthday celebration has been for her all these years, Taapsee told indianexpress.com, “Never in my 10-11 years of working life, have I worked on my birthday. And this year I’ll be doing that. So I think that’s a huge change for someone like me, who just likes to do nothing, and with nothing, I mean nothing on my birthday. I just lie on the couch or move around with friends. That has been my personal national holiday. Hope this is a good change, it’s my production. So maybe a special way to break that fast on my birthday.”

Taapsee launched her own production house Outsiders Films last month, with Blurr being her first film under the banner. The actor is currently shooting in Nainital for Blurr that also stars Gulshan Devaiah.

Taapsee had a busy year with back-to-back work projects despite the lockdown. While her Haseen Dillruba, also starring Vikrant Massey and Harshvardhan Rane, released on Netflix recently, Mithali Raj biopic Shabaash Mithu is under production too.

The 34-year-old actor has her kitty full with more films like Looop Lapeta opposite Tahir Raj Bhasin and Rashmi Rocket opposite Priyanshu Painyuli. While Looop Lapeta is an official remake of the 1998 German film Run Lola Run, Rashmi Rocket is a sports drama where she plays a sprinter.

Taapsee is reuniting with filmmaker Anurag Kashyap after Manmarziyaan, for Dobaara. The film also stars her Thappad co-star Pavail Gulati. In the midst, Taapsee also signed Telugu film Mishan Impossible to be directed by Swaroop RSJ.

“I really hope these films release quickly because I’ve waited for them for so long. I’ve been working non-stop almost on the borderline of overwork between the first and the second lockdowns, to meet the deadlines to finish shoots of such difficult films, mentally and physically. So now I really want to see them,” Taapsee said.

She however expressed concern about the uncertainty of theatres opening up and audience returning to the big screen experience. She added, “With these 50-50 percent chances of theatre opening or not opening, have really put things under question mark. I had one release, the second one is coming up soon. But yes, the remaining are still dilly-dallying around, (wondering) should we wait for the theatre or come on OTT. So it’s kind of getting really stressful. My birthday is the last thing on my mind right now.”

Taapsee also looked back at her past one year and reflected on how things have changed in her. She believes she’s become better at dealing with the ups and downs of her life.

“The change that has been brought about obviously with age is that I have kind of become better at handling problems and the downs. I have become a little more rational in life where I don’t take myself too seriously anymore. That is getting better with age,” she concluded.