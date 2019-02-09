Taapsee Pannu, Bhumi Pednekar to play Indian sharpshooters Chandro and Prakashi in Anurag Kashyap’s next

Refuting the reports of Anurag Kashyap’s next on UP-based octogenarian sharpshooters Chandro and Prakashi Tomar being shelved and a fight over its title, Taapsee Pannu announced the film’s shooting on Saturday via a tweet.

The actor took to her Twitter handle and shut the rumours of the biopic being in trouble. “Kabhi humaari picture shelve karva dete hai kabhi title ki maara maari, maine socha main Khud hi picture announce kar deti hu through my PERSONAL MEDIANET ab jisko jo ukhaadna hai ukhaad lo ! Kickstarting the shoot of our country’s oldest and coolest shooters #Chandro #Prakashi (Sometimes they say the film is shelved and sometimes there’s a fight over the title, so I thought I will myself announce the film, now people can do whatever they want to do)” Taapsee tweeted.

Kabhi humaari picture shelve karva dete hai kabhi title ki maara maari, maine socha main Khud hi picture announce kar deti hu through my PERSONAL MEDIANET ab jisko jo ukhaadna hai ukhaad lo ! Kickstarting the shoot of our country’s oldest and coolest shooters #Chandro #Prakashi pic.twitter.com/dEYzIO5SP9 — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) February 9, 2019

Old is Gold and this is certainly GOLD! Excited to begin the shooting of this groundbreaking real story of world’s oldest sharpshooters!@taapsee @tushar1307 @anuragkashyap72 @RelianceEnt @nidhiparmar pic.twitter.com/HK8Q4ULBrc — bhumi pednekar (@bhumipednekar) February 9, 2019

The film is based on the story of Chandro Tomar, 86, and her 81-year-old sister-in-law Prakashi Tomar, who took up sharpshooting in their fifties. The duo won several medals in shooting championships across the country. Taapsee and Bhumi Pednekar will take up the role of Chandro and Prakashi in the movie. The film will be helmed by debut director Tushar Hiranandani, who has written films like Grand Masti, Ek Villain and Dishoom.

Anurag Kashyap, who co-produces the film with Reliance Entertainment, wrote on Twitter, “Ab hogi SHOOTING! This is one story that is waiting to be told! More power to these women! @bhumipednekar @taapsee @tushar1307 @RelianceEnt @nidhiparmar @ItsVineetSingh @prakashjha27.”

Vineet Kumar Singh, who will also play a pivotal role in the movie, seems excited about the project and even shared a post on Twitter about the same.

Earlier, it was reported that Anurag Kashyap and Pritish Nandy were fighting over the rights to the title Womaniya which Kashyap wanted for this film. However, it appears the matter hasn’t resolved as the title of the Taapsee and Bhumi starrer has not been announced yet.