Thursday, January 28, 2021
Taapsee Pannu begins training for the Mithali Raj biopic Shabaash Mithu

After wrapping up Rashmi Rocket on Monday, Taapsee Pannu dived straight into Shabaash Mithu, in which she essays the role of Indian cricketer Mithali Raj.

By: PTI | Mumbai | Updated: January 28, 2021 3:02:52 pm
taapsee pannu, mithali raj biopicShabhaash Mithu is the biopic of cricketer Mithali Raj. (Photo: Taapsee Pannu/Twitter)

Actor Taapsee Pannu on Wednesday said she has started training for her upcoming film Shabaash Mithu, a biopic on Indian cricketer Mithali Raj.

The 33-year-old actor, who wrapped up shooting for Rashmi Rocket on Monday, dives straight into her next film, in which she essays the role of the Indian women’s cricket captain.

Pannu took to social media to share a photo from her training session.

“And romance with the bat n the ball has begun…. long way to go but a good start is half job done :) This is going to be another milestone of sorts…. For our captain cool @M_Raj03 and all her #WomenInBlue #ShabaashMithu @rahuldholakia @AndhareAjit @Viacom18Studios (sic),” she wrote on Twitter.

Rahul Dholakia, best known for movies such as Parzania and Raees, will direct the biopic, which is backed by Viacom18 Studios.

