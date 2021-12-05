Taapsee Pannu thought she was the ‘opposite’ of beautiful: ‘Didn’t have doe eyes, had large nose…’

Taapsee Pannu has opened up about the definition of ‘beauty’, and revealed that she felt she was the exact ‘opposite’ of what the socially-accepted meaning of the word is. She said that she felt she wasn’t conventionally pretty and that for years, she struggled to change herself.

In an interview to Cosmopolitan India, Taapsee talked about her understanding of beauty. “It was the opposite of everything I was. I didn’t have those big ‘doe eyes’; I didn’t have an elegant, small nose… I had this large, ‘royal nose’, as people call it. I didn’t have luscious lips or straight, silky hair—you know, the kind that actresses flipped around. I had curly hair, and I remember noticing that none of the actresses on television had hair that looked like mine.”

She added, “And so, while I was still in school, I visited a salon to get my hair chemically straightened—twice—using those terrible chemical treatments that were available at the time. And that completely ruined my hair! At first, I was so frustrated to have limp ends with curly bits growing on the top, and then I was horrified when my hair began falling.”

Taapsee concluded, “So yes, I did not fit the conventional parameters of beauty. And for many years, I tried to change myself, and failed miserably at it. Until finally I realised that I need to live with—and love—what I have… Today, I understand how beautiful it is when you truly love the way you are.”

Taapsee Pannu was recently seen in Haseen Dillruba, Annabelle Sethupathi and Rashmi Rocket–each of which released on OTT platforms. She has several films in pipeline, including Looop Lapeta, Dobaaraa, Shabaash Mithu, Blurr and Mishan Impossible.