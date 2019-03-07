Badla actor Taapsee Pannu: I have made peace with a lot of things

Taapsee Pannu’s directors love her because she fights with them. Writers give her strong characters because she owns them. Her producers have her back because they believe she delivers. But the struggle still hasn’t ended for the actor.

As she sits down to speak to indianexpress.com ahead of her latest release Badla, the talented and feisty actor shares how her career is made more out of rejections than choices.

Q. Was there a feeling of deja vu when you reunited with Amitabh Bachchan for Badla after Pink? Any similarities between your characters in the two films?

Pink was a social thriller. This is a murder thriller. But of course, the equation of the lawyer and the client remains the same. He is again asking me questions, but we are settling it out of court this time (laughs). I had a deja vu when he would interrogate me. However, the kind of answers I had to give snapped me out of that feeling because this was nowhere near to my emotions in Pink.

This character is guilty to an extent where she had a relationship worth feeling guilty about. So, she is not really saying she was totally clean, unlike Meenal Arora (her character in Pink).

Q. Was watching The Invisible Guest (the inspiration behind Badla) a part of your prep?

It wasn’t a part of my prep, but a part of saying yes or no to the film. When I was offered the film, I was approached for another role but I wanted to do this role. The producer (Sunil Khetarpal) was ready to swap.

Q. It is interesting how the genders are reversed in Badla. How do you look at this one change?

It works in our favour because of the kind of history sir (Amitabh Bachchan) and I have. It helps because people already know he is going to help me out. They come with that preconceived feeling, which we wanted them to have. Because then, we don’t have to waste time in setting up that equation. Other than that, it was my selfish actor motive to make that gender swap because I wanted to play that role.

Q. How does it feel to be in a position where a filmmaker trusts you enough to fulfil your demands?

I can demand a lot of things and I do, but not all are fulfilled. This is one of those which got fulfilled. It gave me a sense of validation that I must be doing something right that people finally listen to me. Sunil Khetarpal was by my side from the beginning till the time we finally locked the film and it went on floors. We have a good laugh every time we meet and talk about how we had the toughest time casting actors in it.

Not about Bachchan sir’s character but about the other two characters, my husband’s and my boyfriend’s. Likewise, in my other films, the problem is that if I like a role, it would be for how strong it is and then we don’t end up getting stars to play the male character, which is not as strong as the female part.

Q. So, basically, female actors have to either struggle to get good parts or to even get the film made, if at all their roles are substantial.

Honestly, there is a ray of hope with producers like Sunil. Akshay (Kumar) sir supported me in Naam Shabana. Now, we don’t face a problem in finding good scripts. I have no complaints actually but yes, that problem does exist when you have a strong female part. In the first meeting itself, the director or the producer makes it clear, ‘We wouldn’t be able to get a big male actor. We hope you will be okay with it.’ So, I have to be okay with it. I don’t have a choice. To gain something, you have to lose something.

Q. But it’s remarkable how you have made a career out of these choices.

I didn’t have a choice! (laughs) I wasn’t the first choice for conventional films. I always say there are much more beautiful women out there who are really good in those roles. It really requires foresight to think outside the box that someone like me can do such roles, something which David (Dhawan) sir did with Judwaa 2. Not everyone can see that. Everyone wants to play safe. That’s why they go with the fixed formula and people who they think can pull those roles off. That’s the reason I get offered these strong, interesting roles.

I remember, recently, a writer was sending me a script and I asked him what was the film’s genre and if it was a female protagonist film. And he wrote back, “Meri majaal kisi aur tarah ki film tumhe bhejun?” (Dare I send you a film of some other genre) I was like, ‘Is this a joke?’ It is not like I look out for female protagonist films but what to do? I don’t have any other option. And honestly, I was reading that script and it had an equal part for the guy. But it was just that the girl’s character was more interestingly layered in comparison.

Q. In that case, thanks to you and writers that genders are being reversed. To learn that the guy’s part was regular and the female character was layered might have been huge.

As I said, I have nothing to complain about. There are some beautiful parts written for women. A lot of them come my way. That isn’t the problem anymore. But male actors have openly said, ‘The girl’s role is very strong. I don’t want to do it.’ That is bothersome.

Q. You, Alia and Deepika gave some of the finest films of 2018, which were also commercial successes. Recently, Manikarnika gained people’s acceptance. It shows that the audience isn’t biased anymore. How do you look at that?

Yes, it’s changing. From four-five years ago when I started out to today, it has changed drastically. It used to be one or two films a year which had a female protagonist. Now it is one or two such films a month! That has changed and so have the numbers. We don’t need to prove anything anymore.

Yes, there is a long way to go to reach an equal level (with male stars). But at least, people have started giving it a chance. Maybe all female-led films will not get a big opening but people wait for the word of mouth and if it’s good, they go for these films. It is going in a positive direction. I hope in my lifetime, I can see female-led films being at par with male-driven films.

Q. One of the catchphrases in the Badla trailer is “Har baar maaf karna sahi nahi hota.” In an industry like Bollywood, is it easy for an actor to be forgiving and not be bitter?

It is actually very easy to be bitter. You get many chances and moments to get bitter. That’s the real test of your strength. By being bitter, you can’t change the situation. If you start calling out names and give it back in the face, that is not going to change anything. I need to be smart enough to work my way through so much that things automatically change.

Q. How does then Taapsee Pannu stay sane?

I have an art of disconnecting which I am very proud of. I have made peace with a lot of things like I will not get it easy and I will not get things quick. I will not be getting an easy way into a lot of groups and clans but it’s okay. I will still be able to get my audience into theaters one day because of my consistency. With that, I can live.

Q. You recently shared your feelings about being unceremoniously dropped from a film. Tell me, despite fame, success and critical acclaim, do you feel the struggle has still not ended?

The struggle doesn’t really end. And I signed up for it. I knew it when I started out.

Q. Does this happen because you are an outsider?

Yes. Mostly because of that. And it will stay like that. This is the rule of the game and I can’t be cribbing about it every day. Today, I have the power to call it out and I did. Thankfully, I am in a position where I have enough work. If I would have been in a position where I didn’t have enough work, they would have said I am doing it to get attention, that I am making noise. One film out of my career is not going to make me lose a National Award. The problem wasn’t that. The problem was unprofessionalism which I wanted to call out.

I didn’t want to target a particular person or a group of people. That wasn’t the idea. Otherwise, I would have responded to them by publishing the texts that would prove that I was asked to come at (specific) date and block dates. I didn’t want to go to that level. There is no point getting bitter or making it ugly because my idea was to call out this practice which is wrong and should not happen to any other actor.

Q. Do people advise you to not call out those in the industry?

I don’t listen to anyone, so people have stopped advising me. I am outspoken, but I don’t poke my nose in other people’s business. I don’t believe in calling out names because I don’t think it is smart. If you are smart, you know how to make the real difference. Either you are telling them upfront that I am going to target you or you are giving them a warning so that they get prepared.

Q. It is sad that the onus of making the difference in this industry is on those who are on the receiving end of unfair practices of the system.

The conditioning cannot change so soon. We all are responsible for that. The change will be slow and steady, but it has to keep happening. It has to come from all of us. We have to keep doing it without being deterred by the fact we will always be pushed to the corner. It will happen. Be prepared for it but don’t lose hope. That’s the only way it is going to happen.