Taapsee Pannu: I have never felt the need to be desperate

Bollywood actor Taapsee Pannu on Tuesday reflected on six years in the Hindi film industry.

Taapsee said, “It might sound a little cliched to people, but it is the only way of saying it – Whatever I have achieved is because of the faith and confidence I have had in myself. Nothing is the end of life. If something doesn’t work, it doesn’t matter. You can still make it worth it for you.”

The actor added, “I have never felt the need to be desperate. I feel success is only about jumping from one failure to the other. I always see my glass half full.”

Taapsee Pannu will be seen sharing screen space with Amitabh Bachchan once again in Sujoy Ghosh’s upcoming thriller Badla, which is releasing on March 8, 2019. The movie is an official remake of 2016 Spanish film The Invisible Guest.