Taapsee Pannu on her argument with paparazzi: ‘We are not morons to lose our cool on video’

August 16, 2022 4:08:58 pm
Bollywood actor Taapsee Pannu recently had a public spat with a photographer while she arrived at a promotional event for her upcoming film Dobaaraa. In the latest interview, the actor firmly denied being rude to the concerned person. Also, she came down heavily on a few members of the paparazzi who take advantage of being behind the camera and behaving rudely toward the stars.
During the said incident, a photographer got upset with Taapsee since she didn’t stop for the pictures when she arrived for the event. He, as per Taapsee, talked to her rudely which made her angry and she told him she was following the instructions of the organisers. Further in the argument, she told him with folded hands, “It is only you who is always right and the actor is the one who is always wrong.”
Speaking with Bollywood Hungama, Taapsee shared the photographer was so rude to her that she felt he was doing her a favour by clicking her photos. “Even my parents don’t scold me in that tone. I don’t even know how to describe it to you. I was given a schedule to follow. I was doing that. Why should I be at the receiving end of this tone, as if I have committed a crime?!” the actor said.
View this post on Instagram
The actor also said that anyone today with a phone or a camera is paparazzi, and to degrade someone just on the basis of one-sided videos has become easier in this age of social media.
Taapsee emphasised that actors do not lose their cool for no reason. She said, “We are not morons. We are not illiterates to lose our cool on video without reason. I refuse to accept I was disrespectful to anyone. I was calm I kept smiling respectfully although that gentleman did not respect me at all. He kept making faces at me and he talked to me in a very derogatory tone. I did not want to retaliate. I folded my hands and accepted whatever he had to say.”
Subscriber Only Stories
The actor concluded that she is a public figure and not public property. She also stressed that photographers need to be respectful toward celebrities.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 5: Aamir Khan's Forrest Gump remake is his biggest flop since Mela; the rare film to see a drop on Independence Day
Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 5: Aamir Khan's biggest flop since Mela; five-day total lower than Thugs of Hindostan's opening day
Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 5: Aamir Khan’s Forrest Gump remake is his biggest flop since Mela; the rare film to see a drop on Independence Day
Diplomacy for Viksit BharatPremium
RJD gets lion's share of portfolios; Nitish retains Home
Why S Korea is phasing out ‘Parasite’-style semi-basement homesPremium
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
Latest News
Newsmaker: Karnataka BJP minister in viral video: outspoken and abrasive, with a ‘North Korea’ link
Bill to allow upper hand to government in selection of VCs gets Kerala cabinet nod
Explained: Milk price hiked; where in India is milk the cheapest now — and why?
Inside Saif Ali Khan’s birthday party with Kareena, Ibrahim, Taimur and Jeh; Sara Ali Khan wishes her ‘abba jaan’. See photos
Should diabetics cut down on white rice?
Congress, Oppn leaders join BJP in tributes to Vajpayee
Taapsee Pannu, Anurag Kashyap have a hilarious reply on not being invited to Koffee with Karan: ‘We’ll have our own show, Cutting with Kashyap’
Congress slams ‘unprecedented’ release of Bilkis Bano case convicts, reminds PM of ‘Raj Dharma’
Tech glitches in CUET not a setback, won’t rush the merger with JEE, NEET: UGC Chairman
Ola Electric car: A look at top Electric cars in India, and what the competition looks like
New Zealand A to tour India in August-September, Australia likely in November
Poster at railway station promotes civic sanitation with iconic dialogue from Deewar