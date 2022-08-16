Taapsee Pannu on her argument with paparazzi: ‘We are not morons to lose our cool on video’

Bollywood actor Taapsee Pannu recently had a public spat with a photographer while she arrived at a promotional event for her upcoming film Dobaaraa. In the latest interview, the actor firmly denied being rude to the concerned person. Also, she came down heavily on a few members of the paparazzi who take advantage of being behind the camera and behaving rudely toward the stars.

During the said incident, a photographer got upset with Taapsee since she didn’t stop for the pictures when she arrived for the event. He, as per Taapsee, talked to her rudely which made her angry and she told him she was following the instructions of the organisers. Further in the argument, she told him with folded hands, “It is only you who is always right and the actor is the one who is always wrong.”

Speaking with Bollywood Hungama, Taapsee shared the photographer was so rude to her that she felt he was doing her a favour by clicking her photos. “Even my parents don’t scold me in that tone. I don’t even know how to describe it to you. I was given a schedule to follow. I was doing that. Why should I be at the receiving end of this tone, as if I have committed a crime?!” the actor said.

The actor also said that anyone today with a phone or a camera is paparazzi, and to degrade someone just on the basis of one-sided videos has become easier in this age of social media.

Taapsee emphasised that actors do not lose their cool for no reason. She said, “We are not morons. We are not illiterates to lose our cool on video without reason. I refuse to accept I was disrespectful to anyone. I was calm I kept smiling respectfully although that gentleman did not respect me at all. He kept making faces at me and he talked to me in a very derogatory tone. I did not want to retaliate. I folded my hands and accepted whatever he had to say.”

The actor concluded that she is a public figure and not public property. She also stressed that photographers need to be respectful toward celebrities.