Taapsee Pannu: Next with Anurag Kashyap will be unconventional for both of us

Manmarziyaan was not only Taapsee Pannu and Anurag Kashyap’s maiden collaboration but also marked the first time they worked on a Bollywood romance. The actor, who shares a close friendship with the director, says their next will also be in a space that’s unique to both of them.

Advertising

Taapsee and Anurag are reuniting reportedly for a supernatural thriller. Speaking to indianexpress.com about her working experience with the filmmaker, who has also produced her latest outing Saand Ki Aankh, Taapsee says their second collaboration will be a “mid path that we meet each other on.”

“We just love each other. We are way too much in sync as human beings. We are probably not as in sync with each other as professionals all the times because not all my films he likes nor I like all his films. But the films that we collaborate on, whether it is Manmarziyaan or the one he is going to direct with me next, are the ones that are going to be unique for Anurag Kashyap and me as well. It won’t be a regular conventional Anurag Kashyap film that he is going to direct with me nor it will be like the other films I have done. So, it will be a nice crossover, a mid path that we meet each other on,” Pannu shares.

Known for striking a special equation with many of her directors – she has worked twice with David Dhawan (Chashme Baddoor and Judwaa 2) and Anubhav Sinha (Mulk and upcoming, Thappad) – the actor says being personally familiar with one’s director allows both of them to be transparent with each other, making the on-set experience extremely comfortable.

Advertising

“It makes it amazing because then there is no ice to break, there’s no discomfort. There’s way too much of transparency that makes your life and work way too easy,” Taapsee says.

Taapsee Pannu starrer Saand Ki Aankh is currently in theaters.