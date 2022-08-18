scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, August 18, 2022

Taapsee Pannu: ‘Anurag Kashyap says I’ve to work with Rohit Shetty if I want to become a star’

Taapsee Pannu returns to screen with Dobaaraa after the dismal performance of her last outing, Shabaash Mithu.

Written by Justin Joseph Rao | Mumbai |
August 18, 2022 8:06:40 am
Taapsee Pannu speaks about the different route to stardom she wants to take. (Photo: Taapsee Pannu/Instagram)

Taapsee Pannu has a career spanning more than a decade, featured in films across four languages, headlined a National Award winning movie and delivered hits. All of this is still not enough to achieve stardom, if you ask her. So, how does Taapsee Pannu become a star?  Collaborate with Bollywood’s biggest commercial director Rohit Shetty, according to her close friend and filmmaker Anurag Kashyap.

Taapsee, who has led acclaimed films like Pink, Mulk, Badla and Thappad, tells indianexpress.com that she has had a discussion about wanting to be a star with Anurag, with whom she has collaborated for the second time with Dobaaraa after the 2018 romantic drama Manmarziyaan.

“I have told him that I want to be a star, and he has also scolded me. When Anurag and I fought after Dobaaraa’s edit, he said, ‘Why do you work with me? If you want to be a star, go and work with Rohit Shetty!’ But not everyone has the same formula. I want to take a different route to stardom. If Rohit Shetty does not give me a chance, what do I do?” she quips.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Taapsee Pannu (@taapsee)

Taapsee is quite serious when she talks about wanting to be in the envious, almost mythical space of stardom. For one, it at least guarantees actors that their films would reach a wider audience, something which did not happen with her last release, Shabaash Mithu.

Directed by Srijit Mukherji, the biopic of former Indian skipper Mithali Raj saw Taapsee in the lead role. Shabaash Mithu, which was the actor’s first theatrical release post pandemic, opened to mixed reviews and ultimately tanked at the box office.

“As an actor, there is only so much that I can do. I am an actor who wants to become a star. I did whatever I could in my capacity, to do my job. But I am not the director, not the producer of the film. It is eventually team work. Something definitely went wrong somewhere for it to not have worked. I am not a star yet because otherwise I would have attracted footfalls, regardless of how the film was,” Taapsee adds.

Also Read: |Taapsee Pannu on her argument with paparazzi: ‘We are not morons to lose our cool on video’

The actor began her film journey in 2010, when she landed on the sets of filmmaker Vetrimaran’s Dhanush starrer Aadukalam straight after her final year in college. She didn’t dream of becoming an actor, so, naturally, she didn’t have a bucket list of directors she wanted to work with.

While the early phase of her career had Taapsee feature in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam films, in another industry, Anurag Kashyap was cementing his position as one of India’s brightest filmmakers, with films like Dev D, Gulaal and the Gangs of Wasseypur series. But their worlds never collided.

Advertisement
Also Read: |Anurag Kashyap on making women-led films: ‘Male actors trust you when they are new, but slowly insecurity hits them’

“I was definitely not into Anurag’s films. I can’t watch that kind of dark… The only films I saw in theatres were DevD and Gangs of Wasseypur before I entered the Hindi film industry.  The kind of films he used to make did not excite me to go and watch them.

“Because ‘Itna dil pe patthar rakh ke… pata nahi what all will be shown on screen, what kind of language would be used’. I didn’t want to go and watch it! I found Wasseypur funny, which is why I liked it. Unlike all his gory stuff,” she adds.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Kerala football club stuck in Tashkent, S-G Tushar Me...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Kerala football club stuck in Tashkent, S-G Tushar Me...
Explained: The ‘developed country’ goalPremium
Explained: The ‘developed country’ goal
An Expert Explains: Why a stable Kenya is in the interest of Africa &...Premium
An Expert Explains: Why a stable Kenya is in the interest of Africa &...
With fund & engineers, Taliban help rebuild gurdwara hit by Islamic S...Premium
With fund & engineers, Taliban help rebuild gurdwara hit by Islamic S...

Produced by Ekta Kapoor, Dobaara is the official remake of the 2018 Spanish film Mirage. The film will release theatrically on August 19.

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 18-08-2022 at 08:06:40 am

Most Popular

1

Madhavan on why Laal Singh Chaddha failed while Rocketry was a success: 'My film was a biopic, could've worked in any time...'

2

Xavier Prof speaks up: It was a witch trial, I was slutshamed for my Insta pictures

3

Panch pran vs panch kaam: Kejriwal takes off gloves, pitches himself directly as Modi challenger

4

Florence Pugh was 'comfortable' showing her 'small breasts' in sheer pink Valentino gown

5

Shehnaaz Gill begs to not be called Punjab Ki Katrina Kaif anymore: 'Galti ho gayi, mujhe maaf kar de'

Featured Stories

New Sri Lankan president is focused on protecting upper-class interests
New Sri Lankan president is focused on protecting upper-class interests
Indra Meghwal, 9 Years Old
Indra Meghwal, 9 Years Old
Quiet quitting: why doing less at work could be good for you – and your e...
Quiet quitting: why doing less at work could be good for you – and your e...
A heart attack while exercising – why it happens and who is at risk
A heart attack while exercising – why it happens and who is at risk
Ahead of state polls, two Congress MLAs join BJP in Himachal Pradesh
Ahead of state polls, two Congress MLAs join BJP in Himachal Pradesh
Kerala Governor stays varsity appointment of CPM leader's wife
Kerala Governor stays varsity appointment of CPM leader's wife
Kohli: 'Even in a room full of people who love me, I've felt alone'
Express Interview

Kohli: 'Even in a room full of people who love me, I've felt alone'

Premium
Proud he prioritised his service towards country: soldier’s wife
Siachen hero cremated

Proud he prioritised his service towards country: soldier’s wife

Wheat production down, but many crops set for record

Wheat production down, but many crops set for record

Covid patients at risk of psychiatric conditions after 2 years
Lancet study

Covid patients at risk of psychiatric conditions after 2 years

Kerala FC stuck in Tashkent, S-G Tushar Mehta steps in
Delhi Confidential

Kerala FC stuck in Tashkent, S-G Tushar Mehta steps in

Premium
Why a stable Kenya is in the interest of Africa & world
An Expert Explains

Why a stable Kenya is in the interest of Africa & world

Premium
Kejriwal takes off gloves, pitches himself directly as Modi challenger
Panch pran vs panch kaam

Kejriwal takes off gloves, pitches himself directly as Modi challenger

Madras HC judge complained over lunch, got court staffer suspended

Madras HC judge complained over lunch, got court staffer suspended

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022
SPONSORED

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022

Latest News 

Advertisement
More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Inside David Dhawan's birthday bash
Inside David Dhawan’s birthday bash: Varun Dhawan, Kartik Aaryan, Anupam Kher attend bash
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Aug 18: Latest News
Advertisement