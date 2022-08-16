scorecardresearch
Tuesday, August 16, 2022

Taapsee Pannu, Anurag Kashyap have a hilarious reply on not being invited to Koffee with Karan: ‘We’ll have our own show, Cutting with Kashyap’

Taapsee Pannu and Anurag Kashyap had a rather hilarious reply when asked why they were not invited on Karan Johar's talk show Koffee with Karan.

August 16, 2022 3:48:55 pm
taapsee pannu with anurag kashyapTaapsee Pannu and Anurag Kashyap are collaborating on their next film Dobaaraa. (Photo: Anurag Kashyap/Instagram)

Actor Taapsee Pannu and filmmaker Anurag Kashyap have been extensively promoting their upcoming film Dobaaraa and in a recent chat, the actor-director duo were once again asked if they would make an appearance on Karan Johar’s chat show Koffee With Karan. But unlike her previous response where Taapsee took a dig on the content of the Disney+ Hotstar show, this time, they had a hilarious reply.

Anurag had a suggestion that he would soon start his own show. “Hum log apna khud hi karne vale hain (We’ll start our own show),” Anurag said, and called it ‘Cutting with Kashyap’. “Budget ke hisaab se (As per our budget),” he told Bollywood Bubble. He also had a suggestion for Taapsee, and called it ‘Tharra with Taapsee’. He had another suggestion for her show’s name, ‘Panna with Pannu’, which had Taapsee in splits. Kashyap went on to describe the show’s set and said that they would cook chicken on the show and instead of giving a hamper, they would just offer food to their guests.

Also Read |Bipasha Basu-Karan Singh Grover announce pregnancy, share photos: ‘We who once were two will now become three’

In a recent event, Taapsee was asked why she was not invited on Karan’s show, to which she said, “My sex life is not interesting enough to be invited to Koffee With Karan.” This season of Koffee with Karan has the host discussing the sex life of each of his guests. Taapsee has never been a guest on the show, but Anurag has previously appeared on the talk show with Anushka Sharma during the show’s fourth season. Anurag and Karan have worked together in the former’s film Bombay Velvet which starred Karan in a negative role.

Koffee with Karan’s present season has already hosted Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya Panday, Kareena Kapoor, Aamir Khan, Sonam Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor. This week, the show will host Vicky Kaushal and Sidharth Malhotra. The latest promo suggests that Karan will be talking about Sidharth and Kiara Advani’s love story on the show.

