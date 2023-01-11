scorecardresearch
Taapsee Pannu announces Haseen Dillruba’s sequel, has a fun banter with Aanand L Rai

Taapsee Pannu will play the lead role in Phir Aayi Haseen Dillruba, a sequel to her 2021 film Haseen Dillruba.

Taapsee PannuTaapsee Pannu shared the first poster of Phir Aayi Haseen Dillruba. (Photo: Twitter/taapseepannu)

Actor Taapsee Panuu will reprise her role of Rani Kashyap Saxena in the sequel to her 2021 film Haseen Dillruba. The actor on Wednesday announced the title of the sequel, Phir Aayi Haseen Dillruba.

Taapsee also shared the poster of the film, in which she is seen sitting near a river, looking towards Taj Mahal. A crocodile is seen in the river. The actor hinted in the caption that her character will go to a new city, presumably Agra. She captioned the image, “Ek naye sheher mein, phir ek baar…tehelka machaane aa rahi hai, humari Hasseen Dillruba! #PhirAayiHasseenDillruba.”

Filmmaker Aanand L Rai tweeted that Taapsee Pannu has started shooting for Phir Aayi Haseen Dillruba. He tweeted, “O hamari haseen dillruba Aaj shooting shuru ho gai hai “phir aayi hasseen dillruba” ki… @taapsee tujhe bola tha na 9 baje poster dalne ke liye..dala kyun nahi abhi tak?”

To this, Taapsee replied, ”Sir, I am not ready yet…Iss baar to kaha le gayin hai character ko @Kanikadhillon. Pata nahi kya kha ke likhi hai ye kahaani. Aur har baar hi mere saath hi kyu aisi. (Sir, I am not ready yet, this time Kanika Dhillon has taken the character to next level. Don’t know what she ate while writing this. And every time why does this happen to me).”

Also Read |Taapsee Pannu says paparazzi trying to 'intrude' her space: 'They are doing it to irk me'

Soon, Kanika Dhillon teased the actor with a tweet, “Kyun darr gayi kya (Did you get scared)? @taapsee Phir Aayegi Hasseen Dillruba toh aur tadakti bhadakti hi aayegi na (Phir Aayegi Hasseen Dillruba will be more hot and happening right)!! @aanandlrai #PhirAayiHasseenDillruba.”

Taapsee responded, “Tadak aur bhadak’ is OK!! Par iss baar kahani sun kar mera jo BP high hua hai by god! Kuch toh hadh mein rehkar soch liya karo (But this time my BP has become high after listening to the story by god! At least think within limits) #PhirAayiHaseenDillruba.”

Haseen Dillruba was directed by Vinil Mathew and written by Kanika Dhillon. The film was co-produced by Aanand L Rai, Eros International and T-Series.

