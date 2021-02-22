Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan: Taapsee Pannu, Scam 1992 actor Pratik Gandhi are looking for a missing girl

Actor Taapsee Pannu has added another project to her already burgeoning kitty with Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan. The actor will be collaborating with Pratik Gandhi of Scam 1992 fame in the film. Touted to be a comedy film, Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan will be directed by Arshad Syed and produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur under his production banner Roy Kapur Films.

Sharing the news via Twitter, Pratik Gandhi promised that the film is going to be a “riotous ride.”

“Hitting the road along with @taapsee in search of a missing ladki! Get ready for a riotous ride! #WohLadkiHaiKahaan? produced by #SiddharthRoyKapur, @roykapurfilms and written & directed by @justarshad. On the floors soon!” Gandhi tweeted.

Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan marks Pratik Gandhi and Taapsee Pannu’s first project together. Scam 1992 brought Pratik to national limelight with his excellent portrayal of stockbroker Harshad Mehta. The OTT series is considered one of the best projects to release last year and Pratik has also won a slew of awards.

Taapsee, meanwhile, returns to comedy with this film after Judwaa 2, which released in 2017. She is on a roll — the actor wrapped the shoot of Haseen Dilruba, Looop Lapeta and Rashmi Rocket. At present, she is shooting for Anurag Kashyap’s Do Baara.

The project marks the filmmaker-actor duo’s third collaboration after 2018 hit Manmarziyaan and biographical drama Saand Ki Aankh, which had Kashyap on board as producer.

Pannu took to Instagram and posted a picture with the director, similar to the one they clicked on the sets of Manmarziyaan, three years ago. “Because some collaborations deserve to be repeated. Ready to create more memories because we were running out of manmarziyaan stories to tell. Anurag Kashyap, let’s do this #Dobaaraa,” the 33-year-old actor wrote.

Dobaaraa is backed by Ekta Kapoor’s Cult Movies, a new division under her Balaji Telefilms banner. The film is penned by Nihit Bhave, who previously wrote Kashyap’s 2020 Netflix movie Choked.

Taapsee will also be seen in Shabaash Mithu, a biography on India women’s national cricket team captain Mithali Raj.