‘Budget of female-led film is very less’: Taapsee Pannu reveals challenge behind Gandhari

The Hindi film industry has delivered several notable female-led action films, including Alpha, the Mardaani franchise, NH10, Naam Shabana, Akira, Dhaakad and Raazi, among others. Joining the list of these films is another Taapsee Pannu film, Gandhari. Produced and written by Kanika Dhillon, the movie follows a mother’s relentless search for her abducted daughter in another city, and explores themes such as revenge and redemption. At the trailer launch of Gandhari on Tuesday, Taapsee and Kanika talked about their upcoming movie and women-led action films.

Talking about women-led action films, producer Kanika Dhillon said, “Female-led action films mein kahaani ho, emotion ho, thrill ho, sirf ek mission na ho (Female-led action films should have stories, emotions, thrills, and not merely a mission).” Specifically discussing the Taapsee Pannu film Gandhari, the producer mentioned that their movie is a grounded story where a mother is looking for her lost daughter. “Several children are kidnapped in our nation, and this just isn’t statistics but it’s a loss. Gandhari is about how far a mother can go. The emotional scale is different.”