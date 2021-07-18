Taapsee Pannu, Gulshan Devaiah start shooting for Blurr: ‘Thrilled and delighted’

Taapsee Pannu and Gulshan Devaiah have started shooting for their upcoming project Blurr. Sharing a picture on Instagram, Taapsee wrote, “It’s surely a bright and new beginning. The first schedule of #Blurr starts and we are thrilled and delighted!” Blurr marks Taapsee’s debut as a producer.

As soon as she posted the photo, her friends cheered for her in the comment section. Gaurav Gera sent ‘best wishes,’ Abhilash Thapliyal wrote ‘Jai Mata Di Let’s Rock,’ Anubhav Sinha mentioned ‘Zindabaad, Chaa Jaa’ while Amurta Subhash and Tisca Chopra sent hugs and love to the actor.

It's surely a bright and new beginning ✨

The first schedule of #Blurr starts and we are thrilled and delighted!

Here's another picture of Gulshan and Taapsee from Blurr's set.

Gulshan will be seen playing Taapsee’s husband in the film. Sharing a selfie from the sets of the film, Gulshan wrote, “Mr and Mrs Blurr.” Vineet Kumar wished the actors all the luck for the shoot in the comment section. Gulshan shared another photo and gave a glimpse of how good actors they are as they successfully posed for a fake candid.

Taapsee announced the launch of her production house Outsiders Films on July 15.

“I am thrilled to embark upon this new journey and diversify my love for cinema with my production house ‘Outsiders Films’. Having my business ventures, management comes naturally to me. Hence, I always thought of setting my own production house. The audience and the industry have given me a lot of support and love over the 11 years of my career. With Outsiders Films, I aim to give back to the industry and empower talent who are looking for a breakthrough and come with no background like me. Pranjal and I together look forward to opening doors for new and fresh talents, both in front and behind the camera,” she shared.

Soon, she announced Blurr as her upcoming project under her banner. The film will release in 2022.