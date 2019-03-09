Taapsee Pannu and Amitabh Bachchan film Badla leaked online by Tamilrockers

Badla, starring Taapsee Pannu and Amitabh Bachchan, is the latest victim of piracy website Tamilrockers.

Helmed by Sujoy Ghosh, Badla is a crime thriller which released on March 8, and soon after it was available for download on the piracy website.

This is not new as in the past too Tamilrockers has leaked latest films from across different languages such as Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and others.

Despite several warnings by the courts including the Madras High Court and stringent action by law enforcement agencies, Tamilrockers operates with sheer impunity.

The Sujoy Ghosh directorial is produced by Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment and is an official remake of the Spanish hit The Invisible Guest.

The film also features Prakash Raj, Manav Kaul, Pankaj Tripathi, and Sanjay Mishra among others in significant roles. Amitabh and Taapsee reunite in this film after social thriller film Pink, directed by Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury.