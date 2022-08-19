Taapsee Pannu posts note as Dobaaraa releases in theatres: ‘Miss the joy of making a good film in the garb of box office success’

Ahead of the release of her film, Dobaaraa in theatres, actor Taapsee Pannu shared a note from the makers of the film — Ekta Kapoor, Sunir Khetarpal and filmmaker Anurag Kashyap — which talks about the joy of making a “good film'” for the theatre going audience. She captioned with a personal message that reads: “The immense love we are getting from our pre releasing screenings have made us realise how we miss the joy of making a GOOD FILM in the garb of box office success.”
View this post on Instagram
“Here’s a note from the makers who had the courage to stand by a film like #Dobaaraa and make sure it releases in theatres, a film that doesn’t undermine the intelligence of the audience. We will celebrate the fact that we could make such a film in the times when playing safe is the only option for survival, regardless of however the box office result is. We know we made a film we are proud of, I hope you give us a chance 🙏🏽 #Dobaaraa releasing TOMORROW !,” Pannu added.
Dobaaraa, which is an official remake of 2018 Spanish film Mirage, has opened the London Film Festival 2o22, and have received mixed reviews so far. Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta, in her review, has written, “Dobaaraa never feels like an Anurag Kashyap film. His trajectory may have been uneven, but never, at any point, did any of his films not feel like his films, complete with his very specific authorial stamp. Where is that AK? I want him back dobaaraa.”
Dobaaraa, directed by Anurag Kashyap, also stars Pavail Gulati, Saswata Chatterjee among others.
